Penn State 2024 football schedule: Full list of Nittany Lions’ Big-10 opponents for 2024, 2025 and regular season outlook

Penn State's 2024 football schedule has been revealed by the Big Ten conference, along with the schedule of other teams in the conference. The Big Ten unveiled new innovations to the conference, such as the inclusion of USC and UCLA to the conference and the move away from the divisional format.

In addition to this, each team in the conference is granted up to three protected rivalry games each season. However, only Penn State is without any protected rivalry game. The Penn State 2024 football schedule and that of 2025 is presented below.

Penn State's 2024 football schedule

Penn State's 2024 football schedule features three non-conference opponents with dates already fixed. They are as follows:

West Virginia vs Penn State on August 31

Penn State vs Bowling Green Falcons on September 7

Penn State vs Kent State on September 21

As they are without any protected rivalry game, Penn State will be facing three two-play opponents as a way of making that up. Two-play opponents are the teams Penn State will play against at home and away over the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Penn State’s two-play opponents are Michigan State, Rutgers and Nebraska.

Penn State 2024 football schedule is as follows:

Penn State vs Michigan State

Penn State vs Nebraska

Penn State vs Northwestern

Penn State vs Ohio State

Penn State vs USC

Indiana vs Penn State

Purdue vs Penn State

Rutgers vs Penn State

Wisconsin vs Penn State

Penn State's 2025 football schedule

The 2025 season will begin for Penn State with games against two non-conference opponents, Nevada Wolf Pack and Villanova Wildcats on already decided dates. The games are as follows:

Penn State vs Nevada Wolf Pack on August 30

Penn State vs Villanova Wildcats on September 13

Penn State will be facing their three two-play opponents again in 2025 in what will be the return leg of their meetings in 2024. Their schedule in 2025 is below:

Penn State vs Illinois

Penn State vs Minnesota

Penn State vs Rutgers

Penn State vs UCLA

Iowa vs Penn State

Maryland vs Penn State

Michigan vs Penn State

Michigan State vs Penn State

USC vs Penn State

Season Outlook for Penn State in 2024 and 2025

Penn State’s schedule in 2024 is very favorable. Their games against Ohio and USC are guaranteed to be the toughest and most exciting for the season. But they luckily get to play both games at home. It will not be so easy in 2025 as they’ll find themselves more on the road than at home.

