College football analyst and ex-NFL punter Pat McAfee believes that Penn State "is all the f*ck*ng in" on winning a National Championship. McAfee discussed Penn State's recent moves on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. The former Indianapolis Colt stated that he had heard rumblings of Penn State making huge financial moves to keep their program competitive with the rest of the nation.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"There's alleged stories coming out of signing days happening, and people saying - if somebody comes back and says they need an extra $100,000, 'we got $150,000 extra if they need it,'" McAfee said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McAfee said while speaking about the moves that PSU had made including signing Jim Knowles:

"Penn State's alumni - all in. Penn State's athletic department - all in. Penn State as a whole in sports - all in. And I think this is another message. Like, 'Hey, we're f*cking for real here.' This is not a - we're not just trying. (This is a) 'we're going to win a National Championship here.'"

Penn State on the cusp of returning to National Championship glory

In the 2024 season, Penn State had a tremendous run in the college football playoffs. After being ranked No. 6 in the nation, the Nittany Lions made it as far as the semifinals of the tournament, thwarting the likes of SMU and even the No. 3-ranked Boise State along the way.

Ultimately, their season came to an end when Notre Dame edged them 27-24 in the Orange Bowl. Of course, Penn State didn't wait long to get the ball rolling for next season. It was announced that former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles would now be manning Penn State's defense shortly after he helped the Buckeyes capture the national championship.

Jim Knowles - Source: Imagn

Penn State's signing of Knowles certainly supports McAfee's claim that the program was willing to spend big money. Knowles' deal with the Nittany Lions is reportedly for three years and worth about $9.3 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback