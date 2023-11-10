Perris Jones Injury Update: Latest on the UVA RB

Fans of the Virginia Cavaliers were left in a state of shock as their running back Perris Jones was rushed off the field on a stretcher. This incident occurred during the Week 11 showdown between Virginia and the Louisville Cardinals.

Perris Jones has been a part of the Cavaliers since 2018. Prior to Week 11's game, the running back had already recorded 386 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Perris Jones' injury update

During the third quarter of the game against the Lousiville Cardinals, Jones caught a pass from Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea. But while making a run with the ball, he suffered a violent helmet-to-helmet collision with Louisville DB Cam'Ron Kelly, which led to him fumbling the ball.

However, WR Malik Washington recovered possession from the ground and rushed to score a 42-yard touchdown. But Jones remained motionless on the ground for a long time, which prompted the Cardinals medical staff to rush to his aid almost immediately.

They were soon followed by Viriginia's own medical team as the game was paused for several minutes. Jones was then carted off the field while several UVA players surrounded him as the horrific scene unfolded.

While the severity of the injury is still yet unknown, ESPN sideline reporter Harry Lyles Jr. provided an update on the running back in the fourth quarter, saying that he was rushed to a nearby hospital for further evaluation of the severity of his injury:

"Perris Jones was loaded into an ambulance about five minutes after he was taken into the tunnel. The Athletic Director from Virginia, Carla Williams, was up there to greet him. She gave him a pat on the arm. He was not moving but his eyes were open. They took him 10 minutes away here to the University of Louisville hospital"

The Virginia Cavaliers eventually lost the game 31-24, bringing their 2023 campaign to a disappointing 2-8 record and a three-game losing streak.

Perris Jones' college career

After playing running back for the Episcopal in High School, Jones joined UVA in 2018. He went on to make four appearances during his debut season, thus redshirting his freshman campaign. But then, a year later, he went on to become a staple name in the roster.

Last season, Jones went on to put up 365 rushing yards and two TDs but missed the last two games of the season because of an injury. Now, fans will be eagerly waiting for any updates regarding the status of their running back.