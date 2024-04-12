PHOTO: $14M worth Lane Kiffin and ex-wife Layla Kiffin enjoy heartwarming day out with children during CFB offseason

Lane Kiffin is enjoying some downtime in the college football offseason while dabbling in another sport. According to a photo that surfaced on social media, the Ole Miss Rebels boss had a sporty day out with his kids. His ex-wife Layla Kiffin was also present with them.

The Kiffins played some pickleball among themselves and Ole Miss quarterback Walker Howard. The snap was shared on Instagram by the head coach's daughter, Landry Kiffin.

Here is the snap shared by Landry Kiffin, showing Lane Kiffin, who has a $14 million net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth, trying his hand at pickleball with ex-wife Layla Kiffin and kids.

“Pickled,” Landry wrote in her Instagram story.

Landry Kiffin shared the update with the fans.

Layla and Lane met in 1999 and soon started dating each other. They got married in 2004 and have three kids together: daughters Landry and Presley and son Knox. The couple got divorced in 2016. They co-parent their kids.

Kiffin has enjoyed a fruitful spell as the Ole Miss Rebels head coach after spending some time under the legendary Nick Saban as his offensive coordinator in Alabama and then a spell with Florida Atlantic. Since taking over Ole Miss in December 2019, he has led the team to an impressive 33-15 record but is yet to win any title with them.

Lane Kiffin convinced Joey Chestnut to attend the Ole Miss spring game

The Rebels are hosting the annual spring game on Saturday, and fans will get a first-hand look at how prepared they are for the 2024 season. Head coach Lane Kiffin made it even more interesting by inviting competitive-eating superstar Joey Chestnut. The Ole Miss boss told reporters how he did it, saying:

“Kind of how everyone does these days, I just DM’d him. Slid in his DMs.”

The Ole Miss program is replacing the traditional spring scrimmage with fun games in line with the Pro Bowl games. The main attraction, however, would be Chestnut in a hot dog eating contest.

Chestnut is a 16-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champion. According to Kiffin, he is the GOAT and it would be pretty cool to have him around. Apart from that, the fans will have a more engaging spring game experience than the normal scrimmage.

