PHOTO: $14M worth Lane Kiffin expresses excitement as Taylor Swift releases highly anticipated "The Tortured Poets Department"

While Lane Kiffin is working to make the Ole Miss Rebels a greater force in 2024, he also has an eye out for what Taylor Swift is up to. The coach took to X to express his excitement about the pop star's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which was released on Thursday.

According to Kiffin, he got no sleep after the new album came out with numerous fresh and never heard songs from Swift.

Kiffin was responding to a meme shared by an X user aimed at Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The fan joked that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was trying to learn every new song on the album by heart. Here is the joke and the meme:

“Travis Kelce trying to remember the lyrics to the 31 new Taylor Swift songs.”

Lane Kiffin, who has a $14 million net worth per CelebrityNetWorth, responded to the hilarious meme, suggesting that it actually represents him.

"My nite and morning 😂😂😂😂😂 @taylorswift13 no sleep,” Kiffin wrote.

The album drop was announced on Thursday night through an Instagram post. In the post, Taylor Swift revealed that the songs were based on a closed chapter in her life. In another post, she announced the release of 15 new songs for the second installment of the album.

“And now the story isn't mine anymore, it's all yours,” she said in the IG post.

Ole Miss and coach Kiffin also got in on the album's hype train by releasing a parody poster:

This isn't the first time that Kiffin has reacted to an album announcement from the 13-time Grammy-winning artist. Last time around, he turned his Swiftie mode fully on.

Lane Kiffin and his love for Taylor Swift

When Taylor Swift announced "The Tortured Poets Department" in February, Lane Kiffin turned full on Swiftie in anticipation. The pop star had just won her 13th Grammy and dropped the announcement to thank her fans. This is what the Rebels coach had to say at the time:

“LFG!!! Love the drama.”

Even Ole Miss jumped on the bandwagon and affirmed that they loved the drama. Swift’s popularity in the football community has been increasing ever since she started dating Travis Kelce. The game has also benefited, as many new fans have started following the game at all levels. The new album would be a big thing for a Taylor fan, but it would also be equally big for the football world.

