PHOTO: 2023 Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels poses with $13M worth Cooper Manning following Manning award win

Former LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels added another accolade to his collection as he received the prestigious 2023 Manning Award on Thursday.

The award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is a reminder of Daniels' outstanding performance throughout the 2023 college football season.

One highlight of the event was Daniels' photo op with Cooper Manning, a prominent figure in the sports industry and sibling of NFL icon Peyton Manning. Cooper Manning, worth $13 million per CelebrityNetWorth, is known for his role as the host of "The Manning Hour" on Fox Sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jayden Daniels took to Instagram on Thursday to share a post by Peyton commending the quarterback for his win.

"Congrats again to @thatkidjayden for winning the Manning Award!" Peyton wrote in his post.

Screenshot via Instagram

Daniels' 2023 season at LSU yielded impressive stats, including 3,812 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. He led all quarterbacks nationwide with 1,134 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, truly deserving the Manning Award recognition.

The quarterback’s achievement marks the fifth consecutive year that a QB from the SEC has clinched the Manning Award, reestablishing the conference's dominance in producing top-tier quarterbacks.

Also read: How much is Jayden Daniels NIL deal worth? NIL Deal Valuation

Jayden Daniels elbow injury

The LSU quarterback sparked concern among fans after a viral image surfaced showing his throwing elbow post-Pro Day workouts. While Daniels reassured fans that his elbow is "perfectly fine," medical experts speculate otherwise, citing possible olecranon bursitis.

Expand Tweet

Dr. Jesse Morse highlighted Daniels' history of wearing a sleeve or tape on his elbow during games, suggesting ongoing inflammation. Daniels has refuted claims of a chronic injury, and LSU remains mum on the matter.

Expand Tweet

The looming question is whether this revelation will impact Daniels' draft prospects. As one of the top-rated quarterbacks entering the 2024 NFL draft, his collegiate achievements, including a Heisman Trophy, speak volumes.

Expected to be a top-three pick, Daniels' draft journey has taken an unexpected turn with concerns over his elbow health. However, his dual-threat prowess positions him as a coveted prospect for NFL teams eyeing quarterback talent.

Also read: 2024 NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels opens up on potentially playing in Tom Brady's shadow with Patriots