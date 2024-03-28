2024 NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels opens up on potentially playing in Tom Brady's shadow with Patriots

Jayden Daniels is getting some hype as the sun begins to set on the workweek. Many are starting to slide Daniels into the top spot in the 2024 NFL Draft ahead of Caleb Williams, but if he manages to fall to third overall, the quarterback would be "ready" to play as a successor to Mac Jones and Tom Brady.

According to an interview with the Boston Globe via MassLive, the quarterback said he has already filled the big shoes.

“I played in Death Valley after Joe Burrow. I feel like I’m ready for anything. I’m a game-changer at the quarterback position. That’s what I can bring to that franchise," Daniels said.

If Daniels were to go to the New England Patriots, he would join head coach Jerod Mayo and general manager Eliot Wolf, who have replaced Bill Belichick this season.

Jayden Daniels speaks at NFL Combine

To fall to the Patriots at third overall, the quarterback prospect would need the Chicago Bears to take Caleb Williams or turn the NFL Draft on its head by taking another player.

After that, the Washington Commanders, who no longer have Sam Howell, would need to arguably reach on JJ McCarthy or take Drake Maye. However, just how likely is that? Here's a look.

2024 Mock Draft Simulator results

According to a simulation run in the 2024 Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator, Caleb Williams slipped to second, but Jayden Daniels was chosen first overall. Put simply, no, Daniels is not likely to slip below third. According to the simulation, he isn't likely to drop out of first overall.

However, the NFL Draft is like musical chairs as players rise and fall. It doesn't matter where players are ranked at the end of March, but rather at the end of April. If Caleb Williams gets a surge in three weeks back into the top spot just as the music stops, that's where he will be selected.

Until then, all NFL fans can do is wait to see where the players slide up and down in the meantime.