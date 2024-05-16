PHOTO: Alabama star Tyler Booker twins in all white with GF Kalani as couple reaches heartwarming milestone

Tyler Booker took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap with girlfriend Kalani Bagsby on a special day. The Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle chose to twin with his lady love for the photo. The couple touched a heartwarming milestone in their relationship and shared their happiness with fans on social media.

Booker was a star under former coach Nick Saban, winning freshman All-SEC team honors in his first year in Tuscaloosa. He has been vocal about the changes he anticipates in the 2024 season as Alabama prepares for the post-Saban era. Before diving into the upcoming season, he marked his one-and-a-half-year anniversary with his girlfriend, Kalani Bagsby.

“1.5 with my love,” Booker wrote in his Instagram story with some emojis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Booker marked the occasion with this snap.

Bagsby also took to Instagram to share an image with her boyfriend. In the photo, the couple rocked all-black outfits as they posed for a happy and cozy picture. She also had a message on their 1.5-year anniversary.

"1 ½ w my stinka,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Booker's girlfriend shared this snap.

Bagby appears regularly on Tyler Booker’s social media, although she doesn't seem to be an avid Instagram user. The OL shares snippets of time he gets to spend with his lady love, including date nights and vacations. With just a few months left for the 2024 season kickoff, these are the moments to savor.

Tyler Booker pinpointed the difference in the Kalen DeBoer era

Tyler Booker has seen what Nick Saban was all about in Tuscaloosa. Now, with the regime change in the program, there are bound to be differences in approach that the new coach, Kalen DeBoer, would take with the Crimson Tide. Tyler Booker pinpointed all of that in an appearance on the "Bussin with the Boys" podcast along with Alabama QB1 Jalen Milroe.

"I feel like it's gonna be a lot more explosive. You gonna see the ball in the air a lot more it's gonna be real complimentary football,” he told Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.

Booker revealed that he went back to see the Washington Huskies game against the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. He complimented the rhythm of the play calls by DeBoer, saying that he helps the offensive line a lot. It remains to be seen if the new coach can translate his success in Seattle into his work in Tuscaloosa.