PHOTO: Massive Shedeur Sanders billboard hits Times Square after Colorado QB signs NIL endorsement with footwear giant

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders signed a new NIL deal with footwear giant Nike on 28th August. The agreement includes both apparel and footwear, making Shedeur the first college football player to sign with Nike.

To announce the new collaboration, Nike erected a massive billboard featuring Shedeur Sanders at Times Square in New York. The billboard includes a snippet of the Colorado QB showing off his famous 'watch flex' from last season. It was accompanied by the Nike logo and a quote, "You know what Time it is."

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders also had a deal with Nike during his professional career in the NFL in the 90s. He launched his signature shoe with the brand called Nike Air Diamond Turfs. After going their separate ways in 2009, Coach Prime and Nike partnered again in 2023 to bring back his signature shoe series and in June they launched the Nike Air Max DT 96.

Apart from his deal with Nike, Shedeur Sanders, who has a NIL value of $4.7 million, also was named as a part of the 2024 'Beats Elite Class' promoting Colorado-branded headphones by the brand. He also boasts deals with Gatorade, Urban Outfitters, EA Sports, and other big brands.

Shedeur Sanders wants to build on his father Coach Prime's signature shoe brand

During Tuesday's episode of his podcast, "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders," the Colorado QB invited his elder brother Deion Sanders Jr. When asked if he wants to build on his father's shoe series, Shedeur answered positively.

He said that while he wants to build on the signature series, he is also looking forward to launching updated versions of the shoe that tells a 'story' with 'real substance' behind it.

"I wanna build on it," Shedeur said. "Have like a different version but I think, concept..... Like now, like just looking at life and looking at everything, it's more about like, generational. It's more about what could be passed down year after year......rather than everybody's starting to think they are a whole new wave.

"Because there is no real substance behind it. Everything that's great has to have a story behind it.....So I feel like when it comes to design and anything like that like it always has to have a great story behind it." (23:50 onwards)

Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs will kick off their Big 12 reunion campaign with a week 1 showdown against ND State on August 29. The game will be played at Folsom Field and will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place