PHOTO: Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard poses with GF Molly Walding at Orange Beach, Alabama

Riley Leonard shared a snap with girlfriend Molly Walding on Saturday on Instagram. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB posed with his lady love at Orange Beach in Alabama. He didn't write a note or anything of that sort with the picture, but the couple's smiling faces said it all.

Leonard is thought to be the answer to unlock Marcus Freeman's offense in South Bend in the upcoming season. He transferred out of the Duke Blue Devils football program at the end of the 2023 season and chose Notre Dame as his next destination. Before diving in with the Fighting Irish, he went back to his native Alabama for some downtime.

Here is the snap of Riley Leonard posing with girlfriend Molly Walding.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Riley Leonard and GF at the Alabama beach.

Leonard was born and raised in Fairhope, Alabama, which is just an hour away from Orange Beach. He attended Fairhope High School before going off to Duke in 2021. Getting back to his hometown before starting the new chapter in his career might be the recharge he needs to be what he is expected to be in South Bend starting this fall.

Walding is also a Fairhope native who has been dating the QB since their high school days. She went to Auburn University, getting a degree in hospitality and event management.

Molly Walding enjoyed the Notre Dame spring game fi. Riley Leonard

Molly Walding enjoyed the Notre Dame spring game last month and shared her verdict on social media. She posed with her boyfriend, Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard before he went on the field to put up a great performance. Walding also shared a snap while the game was on.

“Enjoyed it,” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories that day.

Molly Walding at the Blue and Gold game.

Leonard led the Gold team against Steve Angeli’s Blue team. While the former Duke star did well, Angeli managed to one-up him with a 28-21 win. Although Leonard is the presumptive QB1, coach Marcus Freeman might throw in a surprise by giving the young Angeli a chance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.