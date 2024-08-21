PHOTO: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin captures daughter Landry Kiffin as she poses with a friend 

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is gearing up for a big season in Oxford after his team was ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Preseason Top 25 Poll. Ahead of the Rebels' first game against the Furman Paladins on Aug. 31, the Ole Miss coach took a picture of his firstborn daughter, Landry Kiffin, with her friend and posted it on his Instagram stories.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's personal life

The 49-year-old Lane Kiffin has three children, two daughters (Landry and Pressley Kiffin) and a son (Knox Kiffin) with his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, whom he divorced in 2016.

In 2023, when the Ole Miss coach was linked to the Auburn Tigers job, he told ESPN that he did not take it due to the influence of Landry.

“When Landry asked me to stay at Ole Miss for her, I did. When she asked me to get on stage for her, I did. High school graduation party in the backyard; I’ve made a lot of decisions in my life based on what served me first," Lane Kiffin said. "That’s where the major change came, realizing it’s not about me, it’s about (Landry).”

The Rebels coach's father, Monte Kiffin, was a renowned defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monte worked with his son as the defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Volunteers and during his tenures as coach of the USC Trojans and Florida Atlantic Owls.

Monte died on Jul. 11, surrounded by his family in Oxford, and the college football community paid their respects to him. During the SEC media days, Florida Gators coach Billy Napier mentioned how Lane Kiffin became a coach due to his father's influence.

"And I would tell you Lane coaches because of his dad and what he observed growing up. And I certainly chose the profession because of my dad. I lost my dad seven years ago to ALS.

"Lane and I have been communicating throughout the week. I texted him early in the week. I said, 'I've been through this before,' and told him, 'Coaching is a profession where you have an opportunity to make an impact on people and leave a legacy.' And his dad did just that," Napier said.

Lane Kiffin is currently in a relationship with Sally Rychlak, a major gifts officer at Southern Methodist University in Texas. The couple started dating in 2023.

