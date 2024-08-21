  • home icon
  • College Football
  • PHOTO: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin captures daughter Landry Kiffin as she poses with a friend 

PHOTO: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin captures daughter Landry Kiffin as she poses with a friend 

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Aug 21, 2024 23:31 GMT
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin &amp; daughter Landry Kiffin (Lane and Landry
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin & daughter Landry Kiffin (Lane and Landry's IG handles)

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is gearing up for a big season in Oxford after his team was ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Preseason Top 25 Poll. Ahead of the Rebels' first game against the Furman Paladins on Aug. 31, the Ole Miss coach took a picture of his firstborn daughter, Landry Kiffin, with her friend and posted it on his Instagram stories.

Kiffin&#039;s IG stories
Kiffin's IG stories

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's personal life

The 49-year-old Lane Kiffin has three children, two daughters (Landry and Pressley Kiffin) and a son (Knox Kiffin) with his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, whom he divorced in 2016.

also-read-trending Trending

In 2023, when the Ole Miss coach was linked to the Auburn Tigers job, he told ESPN that he did not take it due to the influence of Landry.

“When Landry asked me to stay at Ole Miss for her, I did. When she asked me to get on stage for her, I did. High school graduation party in the backyard; I’ve made a lot of decisions in my life based on what served me first," Lane Kiffin said. "That’s where the major change came, realizing it’s not about me, it’s about (Landry).”

The Rebels coach's father, Monte Kiffin, was a renowned defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monte worked with his son as the defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Volunteers and during his tenures as coach of the USC Trojans and Florida Atlantic Owls.

Monte died on Jul. 11, surrounded by his family in Oxford, and the college football community paid their respects to him. During the SEC media days, Florida Gators coach Billy Napier mentioned how Lane Kiffin became a coach due to his father's influence.

"And I would tell you Lane coaches because of his dad and what he observed growing up. And I certainly chose the profession because of my dad. I lost my dad seven years ago to ALS.
"Lane and I have been communicating throughout the week. I texted him early in the week. I said, 'I've been through this before,' and told him, 'Coaching is a profession where you have an opportunity to make an impact on people and leave a legacy.' And his dad did just that," Napier said.

Lane Kiffin is currently in a relationship with Sally Rychlak, a major gifts officer at Southern Methodist University in Texas. The couple started dating in 2023.

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी