PHOTO: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin has fun time with girl friends during exciting night out

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry Kiffin took to Instagram to share a few snaps of her recent night out with her friends. The 19-year-old studies at Ole Miss and is also partly the reason why Lane Kiffin continues to be the head coach of the Rebels.

Landry Kiffin shared a photo on her Instagram story where we see her enjoying a fun night out with her sorority friends from Kappa Kappa Gamma. Landry can be seen in a beautiful pink dress posing with her friends for a photo.

Credits: Landry Kiffin's Instagram

Last year in August, Lane Kiffin's daughter shared an Instagram post celebrating Bid Day 2023. Bid Day is basically a day when sororities offer Potential New Members to join and introduce new members to the current sisters of the fraternity.

Landry decided to join Kappa Kappa Gamma and looked enthusiastic about the opportunity to join the sorority. Back in 2022, when the rumor mill was churning about Lane Kiffin potentially leaving for Auburn, he stated that it was his daughter who convinced him to stay with the Rebels.

"When Landry asked me to stay at Ole Miss for her, I did. When she asked to get on stage for her, I did. High School graduation party in the backyard."

Who is Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry Kiffin?

Landry was born in 2005 to Kiffin and his ex-wife Layla. She was 10 years old when her parents got divorced and has two siblings, Knox and Presley Kiffin. She has an active presence on social media with around 15,000 followers on Instagram and over 50,0000 followers on TikTok.

In 2022, one of her TikTok videos went viral where she was trying to convince her dad to help her friends meet the Ole Miss football players. Kiffin decided to reject this proposal. Another recent video that went viral was when the Ole Miss coach was surprised to hear that her daughter spent over $700 at Zara.

The Rebels finished last season with an 11-2 overall campaign and a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State.

