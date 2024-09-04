PHOTO: Texas QB Quinn Ewers wishes “sweetheart” GF Madelyn on her special day with a cozy snap

PHOTO: Texas QB Quinn Ewers wishes &ldquo;sweetheart&rdquo; GF Madelyn on her special day with a cozy snap
Quinn Ewers with girlfriend Madelyne Barnes [IG/@madelynebarnes]

Quinn Ewers had an amazing game in week 1 of the 2024 college football season as the Texas Longhorns posted a 52-0 victory over the Colorado State Rams on August 31. Fresh off from a stellar performance on the field, he is now making headlines off of it.

Ewers took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, with some love on her birthday. The Longhorns quarterback, who threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1, shared a cozy snap with Madelyne.

“Happy birthday sweetheart, love you❤️ #podium,” he wrote.
Screenshot via IG/@quinn_ewers
Screenshot via IG/@quinn_ewers

In the snapshot, Ewers looked casual yet stylish in a gray sweatshirt and black joggers, while Madelyne wore a white sweatshirt. This moment comes as Ewers enjoys a mid-week break before gearing up for Texas' upcoming clash against the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines.

Meanwhile, Ewers' on-field performance has fans buzzing, with many already touting him as a top contender for the Heisman Trophy this season. Last year, he led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff, throwing 22 touchdowns and racking up 3,479 yards.

Quinn Ewers and Madelyne Barnes celebrated their "year and a half" anniversary last month

Ewers Barnes celebrated a year and a half together last month, and they’re stronger than ever! The Texas QB1 took a well-deserved break after the 2023 football season to enjoy some downtime with Barnes.

The couple shared a sweet moment at the beach, with Ewers rocking sky-blue striped boxers and Barnes wearing a black bikini. She took to Instagram to commemorate the milestone, captioning her story with:

“Year & a half!!!! I love you so big!! 🩵.”
Screenshot via IG/@madelynebarnes
Screenshot via IG/@madelynebarnes

It’s not the first time these two have shared their love publicly, though they mostly keep things private. Earlier this year, Barnes posted a cute birthday tribute for Quinn Ewers, wishing him a happy 21st with another adorable snap.

While Ewers may be enjoying the initial week of the college football season, his focus is about to shift. The Longhorns’ quarterback will face Sherrone Moore and Michigan Wolverines in Week 2, where he’ll need to overcome one of the toughest defenses in college football.

