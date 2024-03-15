“I love you so much!": Quinn Ewers’ GF Madelyn Barnes pens down heartfelt letter for $1.9M NIL-valued Texas QB on his special day

On Friday, Quinn Ewers' girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes, sent a heartfelt message for the Texas quarterback's 21st birthday on Instagram. Affirming her love for him, she said that she couldn't wait to celebrate the day with him.

“HAPPY 21st!!! I hope this year is the best yet! Can't wait to celebrate with you, I love you so much,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Madelyn Barnes' Instagram story on her boyfriend's birthday.

The couple started dating last year and have been quite active on social media. They celebrated their first anniversary last month. While Barnes called the year the best one of her life yet, the QB affirmed his love for his lady.

Ewers and Barnes also shared snippets from a getaway vacation after the college football season ended. They posed on a bright sunny day and also celebrated the birthday of one of their friends during the vacation.

Ewers had a good 2023 college football season with the Longhorns and established himself as an elite quarterback. He led Steve Sarkisian's boys to the playoffs and within striking distance of a national title.

Ewers, who has an NIL valuation of $1.9 million according to On3, has already announced his intention to return for another season with the Longhorns to finish his college football career on a high. In that light, let's look at the year that went by.

When Quinn Ewers almost took the Longhorns to national championship

Quinn Ewers had a successful season with the Longhorns in 2023. He was in his second year of college but demonstrated a high level of maturity.

The quarterback passed for 3,479 yards and 272 completions. He had 22 passing touchdowns, up from 15 in his debut year in the league. Opposing opponents intercepted only six of his 394 pass attempts.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, JANUARY 01: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 1, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Longhorns lost just one game the entire regular season, finishing with an 11-1 overall record. They also went on to win the Big 12 title after defeating Oklahoma State.

But their season ended heartbreakingly when the Washington Huskies overcame them in the CFP semifinals. Can Ewers take them further in 2024?

