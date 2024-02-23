Quinn Ewers took to Instagram on Thursday to break his silence about the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 game. The Texas Longhorns quarterback confirmed his presence in the much-awaited title, meaning that fans can use his name and likeness to virtually lead their team to national championship glory. Ewers has decided to opt into the NIL deal extended by the gaming giant.

EA came up with a massive name, image and likeness deal to include all Division I players in the nation in the video game. All the players who opt-in will be paid a nominal amount of money, which could individually look like nothing in this day and age. But that didn't stop Ewers from opting to be a part of the EA-developed title.

Here is how the Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers confirmed his presence in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game:

“I’m in the game. #cfb25 @easportscollege #eaathlete.”

Quinn Ewers' revelation about the EA Sports College Football 25.

The game, which has been in the works since 2021, is finally scheduled to come out in July this year. It is the first time that EA is coming out with a college football video game since last doing it in 2013.

The fans have demanded it for a long time now, as there has been a void in this field. But they are also skeptical about it being just another version of EA’s Madden franchise, with the Washington Huskies logo instead of that of the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite the nervousness, there is genuine hype around the project, and if EA manages to pull it off, it could be the biggest hit in the video game segment in the country. The company is leaving no stone unturned to make it an authentic college football experience.

Quinn Ewers will get just $600 for an appearance in the game

Quinn Ewers, who has a $1.9 million NIL valuation, per On3, is getting little money to appear in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game. The gaming giant has announced that it will pay all players $600 to use their name and likeness.

Apart from that, they will also get a free copy of the game upon its release. If a player appears in multiple editions of the game in the future, they will be paid every year for doing so.

The NIL contract has been extended to more than 11,000 players from all 134 D1 schools. If everybody opts in, it will reportedly cost EA upward of $6.6 million, excluding the cost of the free copies to be given out. It is the biggest NIL contract in history in terms of the number of stakeholders involved.

