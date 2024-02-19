Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers embarked on exciting adventures with his girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, during the college football offseason. She shared snippets from their snowy escapade on Instagram.

In the series of photos, Madelyne posed with her girlfriends during a snowy adventure and with Ewers. She captioned the post with a playful and anticipatory remark:

"Ski ya next year!!”

This isn't the first time the couple has shared their offseason moments. In another set of photos posted by Barnes on Instagram, the couple was seen basking in the sunshine.

Ewers, clad in a checkered shirt and blue denim, celebrated Barnes' friend Ella Lockley's 20th birthday.

The first anniversary was special for Quinn Ewers and Madelyne Barnes

Texas’ star QB recently celebrated a special milestone with his girlfriend Madelyne Barnes as they marked their first anniversary. Barnes expressed her love with a heartfelt letter shared on Instagram, conveying,

"HAPPY ONE YEAR! The best year of my life and I can't wait for more. Love you lots."

Ewers reciprocated his feelings on social media, resharing Barnes' message while adding his sweet touch.

"Love ya Mady," he wrote.

Despite being eligible for the 2024 NFL draft, Ewers confirmed his decision to return for another season with the Longhorns. Last season, he led the Longhorns to the college football playoffs, reaching the Sugar Bowl but falling to the Washington Huskies.

Will Quinn Ewers have a reduced role for the Texas Longhorns in the 2024 college football season, given that Arch Manning may get more game time from head coach Steve Sarkisian? Tell us what you think.