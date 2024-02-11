"He likes Coach Sarkisian and his offense": Eli Manning reveals why Arch Manning won’t transfer from Texas despite Quinn Ewers’ return

Arch Manning is likely to continue spending games on the bench this season, as Ewers did not declare for the 2024 NFL draft and will return as the Longhorns starting quarterback.

This led many people to wonder if Manning, like many players this off-season, will transfer to another school. Right now, Texas seems to be committed to Ewers as the starter.

Arch's uncle and Giants legend Eli Manning was recently asked if his nephew should consider transferring.

“ No. He picked Texas cause that’s where he wants to be. That’s where he wants to play football. He likes Coach Sarkisian and his offense…”

Manning believes that Arch should not consider transferring from Texas when the transfer portal reopens in April.

His reasoning behind this is clear.

Last season, Ewers was ruled out for a few games due to an injury and was replaced by Maalik Murphy. But Murphy is no longer in Austin, having transferred to Duke. This means that Manning is the proverbial next man up this season, so his chances of playing are stronger.

Similarly, his on-field experience with Ewers and Coach Steve Sarkisian will allow Arch to develop better leadership skills.

The Longhorns are an improving team. Despite all their shortcomings, they made the College Football Playoffs and won the Big 12 in their final season before moving to the SEC.

What Eli Manning thinks about Transfer Portal

In his recent interaction, the Super Bowl-winning QB spoke about his viewpoints on the transfer portal system.

Eli had a candid opinion around players transferring to different schools these days;

“The fact that you can transfer so easy right now doesn't mean you should do it just because you're not playing right away”

In the current college football landscape, where NIL deals are a factor in attracting top recruits, the transfer portal is a vital tool for players who want to move schools.

But according to Eli, it is too easy to transfer schools, and some players, especially quarterbacks, need to be patient and wait. Their time will come.

