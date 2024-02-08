Is Arch Manning's transfer imminent after Steve Sarkisian announces freshman QB's future in Texas Longhorns? 

Texas QB and 2023 the No. 1 ranked 2023 recruit Arch Manning is waiting for his moment to shine in college football. The nephew of NFL legends Eli and Payton Manning saw limited time last season, behind QB1 Quinn Ewers and backup QB Maalik Murphy.

Murphy transferred to Duke after the regular season, and Ewers is returning in 2024 for his final year of eligibility. Coach Steve Sarkisian has announced Ewer as the starter in 2024. So, where does that leave Arch Manning? Will he decide to transfer to another program to get his chance as a starter?

Despite all the rumors, it doesn't look like Arch Manning to planning to transfer from Texas.

During an interview in December, he talked about looking to contribute to the Longhorns in any way and waiting for his chance to represent them.

"Obviously, there's always rumors, especially nowadays. I haven't looked into transferring at all. I'm focused on developing and helping this team any way I can and, hopefully, one day, playing for the University of Texas like I wanted to."

On Wednesday, Steve Sarkisian highlighted that Arch Manning is an important prospect in the team and has a bright future ahead. After spending the 2024 season as a backup to Ewers, Manning has had time to develop his skills to become the QB1.

"I think Arch has got an extremely bright future," said Sarkisian. "We are very fortunate to have him on our roster. He's got great leadership skills, a great skill set, and so Ewers and Manning are going to be big for us next year."

Steve Sarkisian announces Quinn Ewers as starting QB ahead of Arch Manning for 2024 season

The Longhorns will be a part of the SEC conference this season. With the return of Quinn Ewers, Sarkisian has cleared the air regarding who will be the QB1 for 2024.

He specified that Quinn Ewers will continue his role as the starting signal-caller while Arch Manning will spend his year two as Ewer's backup.

"Quinn's our starter. ... I don't think Quinn was a finished product yet. And I think there's plenty of room for growth and improvement in development in his game, going into year three.

"I do think his experience, his maturity are all going to be things he can benefit from."

It will be interesting to see if Manning decides to transfer in the upcoming days or keeps his commitment to the Longhorns and wait for his chance to shine. Do you think the second-year QB should transfer? Let us know your thoughts below.

