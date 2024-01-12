"Nick Saban knew Quinn was coming back and decided to retire!": Quinn Ewers' 2024 announcement triggers wild reactions from Texas fans

In a surprising turn of events, star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced his decision to return for a third year with the Texas Longhorns on Thursday, bypassing the 2024 NFL draft.

Ewers, a key player in Texas' Big 12 title and their first College Football Playoff appearance, shared his decision through a video on X.

As soon as the news got out that Ewers is staying with the Longhorns, it garnered wild reactions from the Texas fans, with one writing:

"Streets are saying Saban knew Quinn was coming back and decided to retire!"

Here is how other fans reacted to Quinn Ewers' announcement:

Quinn Ewers' decision has raised questions about the role of quarterback Arch Manning in the upcoming 2024 season. Manning, the top prospect in the class of 2023 and nephew of football icons Peyton and Eli Manning, signed with Texas in December 2022.

With Ewers' return, Manning is expected to begin the season as the No. 2 quarterback. However, whether he can challenge Ewers for the starting position remains to be seen.

Manning played in two games during the 2022 season and served as the backup to Maalik Murphy while Ewers was injured.

Quinn Ewers' stellar performance in 2023

Quinn Ewers' decision to stay with the Longhorns comes on the heels of an impressive 2023 season. Playing in 12 games, Ewers led Texas to a remarkable 12-2 record.

Despite missing two games due to a shoulder injury sustained in a win at Houston, Ewers showcased his skills with 272 completions on 394 attempts, 22 touchdowns, and a mere six interceptions.

The highlight of his season was the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State, where he set a Big 12 title game record with 452 yards passing and four touchdowns. Though Texas fell short in the Sugar Bowl against Washington, Ewers' performance solidified his status as a crucial asset for the Longhorns.

Nick Saban's surprise retirement

Late Wednesday, the 72-year-old head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban, announced his retirement after 28 seasons as a head coach, the last 17 spent at Alabama.

"The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me," Saban said. "The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life because they were part of the program. Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home."

The immediate impact on the Alabama team is uncertain, with Saban's departure opening a 30-day window for Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal.

