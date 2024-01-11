Will Nick Saban return to coaching in NFL? 3 best and worst fits for Alabama legend

Nick Saban has retired as Alabama head coach and his legend in college football is secured. After seven national titles, including six with the Crimson Tide, he leaves as one of the few coaches with more than 200 wins. He has nothing left to prove at that level.

However, he might decide for one last crack at the NFL, where his record is not as great as some of his peers who have made the switch from college to professional football. He was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2005 to 2006, accumulating a 15-17 overall losing record and missing the playoffs both seasons.

If Nick Saban chooses to go down that route, there are some teams that he should possibly avoid and others he should consider. Here's a look at a few options for Saban in the NFL:

Nick Saban's worst fits in the NFL

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

When Nick Saban left the Miami Dolphins after two bruising seasons, he put down his failure to achieve a high degree of success on not having a great quarterback at his disposal. They had the chance to sign Drew Brees and instead chose Daunte Culpepper. He said that was the moment he knew he had to go even though he lasted until the end of that season in 2006.

The quarterback situation is equally grim with the Las Vegas Raiders going into this year. Their experiment with Jimmy Garoppolo did not work out and they had to roll with fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell to end the regular season. Sitting in the entertainment capital of the world with all the trappings that come with it, Nick Saban might have trouble replicating his college success in such an environment.

#2 - Atlanta Falcons

Much like the Raiders above, the Atlanta Falcons are looking at a new head coach. They have an exciting running back in Bijan Robinson and there are other pieces in the team that could improve. But they too have a problem at the quarterback position. Desmond Ridder was supposed to be their guy in this recently-concluded season but he threw 12 interceptions to go with his 12 passing touchdowns.

Even though a move to Atlanta will perhaps be the geographically closest to Nick Saban's current home in Alabama, he might want to pass up on this opportunity if it arises. If he wants to salvage his NFL credentials, this does not look like the place to be.

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have an extremely stable organization and have a structure in place to succeed. The way they have coped since Russell Wilson moved to the Denver Broncos, registering back-to-back winning seasons and making the playoffs last year is a testament to their culture.

But the problem for Nick Saban is Pete Carroll. Even as the championship-winning coach moves on, his shadow will loom large over the franchise. Unlike the Crimson Tide legend who struggled in the NFL, the Seahawks coach has a resume of success both in college and professional football. He won the National Championship with USC before getting a Super Bowl ring in Seattle.

Anything Nick Saban does there will be compared to his predecessor and it might be used to knock down his achievements. He should arguably seek to avoid it.

Nick Saban's best fits in the NFL

#3 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are under new ownership who would want a marquee name as their head coach after firing Ron Rivera. Even though Sam Howell certainly seemed capable of being a strong passing quarterback, he led the league in interceptions and they ended the season with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

And that means that there is a chance that they could draft one of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Nick Saban, if he chooses to go the capital, will likely get a young franchise quarterback whom he can mold in his image as he has done countless times in his college career. And with Washington's record of recent failure, the pressure will not be on him to succeed immediately.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

If his failure with the Miami Dolphins was due to them not getting a great passing quarterback, Nick Saban will not face any such problems if he becomes the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league and can have a great career with the right pieces around him.

The recently retired college coach could choose to take this opportunity and prove once and for all to his NFL doubters that his success in college can translate to professional football. His lament over not getting Drew Brees and pinning it as the reason for his failure in the NFL will have more merit if he succeeds here.

It might also create a full-circle moment given the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who eventually went to the New Orleans Saints, used to play for the Chargers then.

#1 - Carolina Panthers

Perhaps the best fit for Nick Saban in the NFL is the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young had tremendous success during his time with Alabama under him and won the Heisman Trophy. He was selected in the 2023 NFL draft as the No. 1 pick, but has struggled with the team around him.

If Nick Saban joins the Panthers, he will get to work with Young again. With Derrick Henry likely to leave the Tennessee Titans in the coming offseason, the former Alabama coach might even try to get another of his Heisman-winning charges down to add to the running game. There would be no great expectations either, and they were the worst team in the league this season which could give the college legend a clean slate to rebuild his NFL career.