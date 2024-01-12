WATCH: Texas QB Quinn Ewers ditches NFL eligibility for 2024 college football season as Longhorns eye CFP national championship

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers announced on Thursday his decision to let go of the 2024 NFL draft and return for his senior year with the Longhorns. Ewers expressed his gratitude and deep connection to the school in a video on X.

Despite the lure of the NFL, the quarterback shared his childhood dream of playing for the Longhorns:

"I've been here and through the ups and downs. These fans and this university has always had my back. With that being said, I'm coming back. Hook 'em."

Ewers' return follows a remarkable season in which Texas won the Big 12 and secured a spot in the CFP for the first time. He played a pivotal role, appearing in 12 games and leading the Longhorns to a 12-2 record and a No. 4 final ranking.

His standout performance in the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State showcased his prowess, setting a career high with 452 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Quinn Ewers' season and impact on Texas' CFP aspirations

Quinn Ewers' impressive numbers back the decision to return from the 2024 season. The quarterback completed 272 of 394 passes for 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

He also showcased versatility by rushing for five touchdowns. Despite missing two games due to a shoulder injury, Ewers led Texas with resilience and skill, finishing second in the Big 12 with 3,479 passing yards and a 69.0% completion rate.

His standout moment came in a thrilling encounter against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship, where Ewers demonstrated his ability to push the ball downfield efficiently.

Quinn Ewers' return positions Texas as one of the frontrunners in the race for the 2024 CFP national championship.

The decision not only solidifies Texas' quarterback position but also elevates Ewers, who is 16-6 as a starter, into the spotlight as one of the most recognizable names in college football.

"I want to be the quarterback who worked every year to get better," Ewers said. "The quarterback who loved his teammates, the quarterback who won a lot of football games and brought Texas football back to the top of college football where it belongs."

Impact on Texas' quarterback dynamics

Quinn Ewers' decision has implications for the Longhorns' quarterback hierarchy in the upcoming season. With Ewers set to lead as the starting quarterback, highly-touted prospect Arch Manning is likely to assume the role of the No. 2 QB unless he competes for the starting position.

Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, had a promising start in the 2022 season, playing in two games and serving as Ewers' backup during the Sugar Bowl. There are no indications of Manning seeking a transfer, and Ewers' return should make Texas a strong contender in the Southeastern Conference.

