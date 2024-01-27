Early 2024 college football Heisman odds with updates on transfer portal movement ft. Quinn Ewers

With the college football season over and knowing which players are returning, the early 2024 college football Heisman odds are out. While this is a chance to see which players are expected to be the top ones next season, things can still shift dramatically.

Let's take a look at some of the top candidates to win the Heisman, the biggest individual award in college football.

2024 College Football Heisman Odds

Quinn Ewers, Texas (+750)

Ewers is returning to the Texas Longhorns next season and is tied for the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

He has shown to be a force throwing the football. In 2023, he finished 272-of-394 (69.0 completion percentage) for 3,479 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

With some significant offensive pieces declaring for the draft, he has a chance to step up even more and prove to be the top player in college football.

Carson Beck, Georgia (+750)

Junior quarterback Beck has shown to be one of the top players and is returning for his final season with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Last season, he was 302-of-417 (72.4% completion) for 3,941 yards with 24 touchdowns to six interceptions. With the SEC stepping up in talent, this award seemingly is his to lose.

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (+1000)

After transferring from the Oklahoma Sooners, Gabriel is taking over as the quarterback for the Oregon Ducks.

He has a solid set of skill position players, with running back Jordan James, wide receivers Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart as well as tight end Terrance Ferguson. Gabriel at Oklahoma last season as he was 266-of-384 (69.3 completion percentage) for 3,660 yards with 30 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Will Howard, Ohio State (+1200)

Will Howard is transferring from the Kansas State Wildcats. This should be interesting to see how he slides into Ryan Day's offense, but he has shown to step up with lesser skill players around him.

Last season, he went 219-of-357 (61.3 completion percentage) for 2,643 yards with 24 passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions. This is a big jump in competition as he heads to the Big Ten Conference.

However, having a solid receiver like Emeka Egbuka returning to the program gives him a strong receiver with experience to help him navigate.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama (+1200)

Milroe is entering his second year as a starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide. But there are a lot of changes going on with the retirement of coach Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer taking over, so he will need to learn a brand new system.

Milroe has shown to be an excellent quarterback, finishing last season with 187-of-284 (65.8 completion percentage) for 2,834 yards with 23 passing touchdowns to six interceptions.

Alabama saw some significant pieces leave the program, both in the NFL draft and transfer portal so this will be an interesting bet to place.

