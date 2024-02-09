North Carolina QB Drake Maye reportedly preps for 2024 NFL draft under 2x Super Bowl champ Eli Manning 

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has been touted as one of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming NFL draft and could be the No. 1 pick.

To help him prepare for the NFL draft, Maye has enlisted the help of 2004 No. 1 pick and New York Giants legend, Eli Manning, who was the top pick by the San Diego Chargers.

However, in a draft day trade, Manning was sent to the Giants while Philip Rivers went to the Chargers. In his 16-year career with the Giants, Manning led New York to two Super Bowl victories, both against Tom Brady's New England Patriots, where he was the MVP in both games.

About working with Manning, Maye told the New York Post:

“I’ve been working with Eli throughout the process, getting on Zooms and talking football with him.”

Drake Maye at the Tar Heels

Maye was a starter at North Carolina for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. During those two years, while the Tar Heels could not challenge for the ACC championship, Maye was the standout player, keeping them competitive in many games.

Overall, Maye threw for 7929 yards and scored 62 touchdowns. He also has 1147 rushing yards with 16 rushing touchdowns. These stats, alongside Maye's general athletic ability, make him a top prospect in this year's NFL draft.

The only one who could make a challenge to the No. 1 pick, which many are assuming, could be USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams. However, where could Maye end up, and will his work with Giants legend Manning bring him to New York?

Could Drake Maye replace Daniel Jones as the Giants QB?

The Chicago Bears are the owners of the No. 1 pick, and it's unclear if they are going to trade this pick.

If they do not, the Bears will need to make a decision on the future of quarterback Justin Fields and whether to replace him. They could choose Maye, but with Williams on the board, they could go for him as well.

The Commanders have the next pick, followed by the Patriots. Both teams need a quarterback. Maye could go to one of them, but with Jalen Daniels and J.J McCarthy available, both teams will have a large choice.

The Giants have the No. 6 pick and are facing a dilemma at the quarterback position. While former Duke QB Daniel Jones is signed to a long-term contract, his play has been inconsistent and plagued by injury.

While the Giants have committed to Jones for the future, they have the opportunity to get a potential franchise quarterback at best, or a decent backup quarterback if Jones is able to deliver.

Maye's workouts with Manning may be a way to bring him to the Giants, or it could just be a strong prospect reaching out to an experienced player for advice.

