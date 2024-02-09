"You can't lock Caleb Williams in at number one": Dan Orlovsky makes bold draft projection for USC QB as Bears own first selection in 2024

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was widely assumed to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft for much of the college football season. But as the April draft inches closer, there is growing doubt that Williams will not have the honor of being the first name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, who was a backup quarterback for 12 seasons, has Drake Maye ahead of Caleb Williams.

“I've said for months now that you can't lock Caleb Williams in at No. 1," Orlovsky said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "Drake Maye is a freak athlete, and you can't teach the stuff that he has” “

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Read: "There is a gap from Caleb Williams to Jayden Daniels": Former NFL star drops a hot take on top 2024 draft prospects

Drake Maye, the No. 1 pick?

If Williams is not the No. 1 pick, Dan Orlovsky believes that North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye will be.

Maye has been a strong quarterback in the Atlantic Coast Conference for a few years, playing in a league that has been dominated by Clemson and Florida State.

In 2023, Maye threw for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Tar Heels finished 8-4. In contrast, Caleb Williams threw for 3,633 yards and 30 TDs during the Trojans' 7-5 season.

Maye was also somewhat inconsistent in his play, occasionally making mistakes that cost the Tar Heels wins. But like Williams for USC, Maye was one of the reasons why North Carolina was able to stay competitive for most of the ACC season.

Orlovsky claims that Maye is a “freak athlete” who has learned to do things that “you can’t teach.” Maye, the ACC Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2022 but a second-team All-ACC selection last season, has the makings of an elite player who could become the next franchise quarterback for whoever is lucky enough to get him.

The same things have been said about Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 2023 season showed that Williams is not as perfect as some said he was. This allowed other players to challenge for the No. 1 pick. It's a challenge that Drake Maye is rising to.

Read: "Can't assume he's the second coming of Patrick": Kliff Kingsbury's new gig has NFL expert speculating Caleb Williams' landing spot

Struggling with DFS picks? Fire up our Lineup Optimizer to lock your picks for Championship Sunday