Quinn Ewers’ GF Madelyn Barnes shares adorable snap as Texas QB1 enjoys CFB off-season in style - “Love a good break”

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers couldn't finish the season on a high note after Steve Sarkisian's men lost 37-31 in a tightly contested Sugar Bowl game against the Washington Huskies on New Year's Day.

Ewers recently announced that he'll return for the 2024 college football season. Enjoying the offseason, Ewers enjoyed a meal with his girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes.

Ewers posed with Barnes on a bright sunny day, rocking a checkered shirt with blue denims. Barner, who also goes by the name Mady, posted several pictures on Instagram from her friend Ella Lockley's 20th birthday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Mady Barnes captioned her post,

"Love a good break!!💓💓"

Have a look at the photos:

Also read: Who is Quinn Ewers' girlfriend? Meeting Mady Barnes

Quinn Ewers set to join forces with Isaiah Bond

Quinn Ewers and Isaiah Bond prepare to join forces on the football field. Bond, a former wide receiver at Alabama, made a "business decision" to move to Texas after Nick Saban's retirement, expressing confidence in enhancing his draft stock.

Bond, who led Alabama in receptions last season, cited Saban's retirement as the primary reason for his transfer. In an interview with ESPN, Bond revealed that playing under coach Steve Sarkisian and alongside quarterback Quinn Ewers were significant factors in choosing Texas.

He praised Ewers as a "great big-time pocket passer quarterback," stating,

"He’s a top pick in the draft next year. I’m also going to be a top pick. It’s going to be a good duo."

Expand Tweet

Isaiah Bond, recruited by Sarkisian in high school, will bring loathes of experience from his two seasons at Alabama, where he contributed 65 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns.

On the other hand, Ewers, a highly touted recruit from the 2021 class, redshirted his freshman season at Ohio State before making a move to Texas, registering 5,656 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and a 64.3% completion rate over the past two seasons.

Also read: $322,000 NIL-valued Isaiah Bond's Texas commitment as part of 'business decision' riles up CFB fans: "Saban retiring has been worse for Bama"