Alabama WR Isaiah Bond, who was the first Crimson Tide player to enter the transfer portal following Nick Saban's retirement, has finally moved on. Bond just recently completed his sophomore year with Alabama and compiled 668 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

However, after Saban's sudden retirement decision, it looks like the $322,000 NIL-valued WR is looking to continue his collegiate career. After a recent official visit to the Texas Longhorns, Bond has decided to make his commitment to play for Steve Sarkisian's team in 2024.

According to a tweet by Pete Thamel, Isaiah Bond calls his decision a business-related one. He also cited Nick Saban's retirement as the factor that influenced his decision to commit to Texas.

Bond's transfer following Saban's retirement has now riled up CFB fans who are sharing their various opinions online on the future of Alabama. One fan even went on to state that things do not look too optimistic in Tuscaloosa.

"saban retiring has been worse for Bama talent than the death penalty was for SMU talent lol."

Here are a few more reactions to Isaiah Bond's Texas commitment.

Despite Isaiah Bond calling it a business decision, many fans feel that the changing landscape of NIL deals has had a heavy influence on the WR's transfer. Had Nick Saban continued to coach Alabama in 2024, it would have been interesting to see if Bond would have gone down the same road.

"Just like business world, you make the best decision for your company. My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I'm putting myself in position to increase that and have better draft stock", Bond told ESPN

Isaiah Bond is excited to play for the Texas Longhorns

During a phone interview with ESPN on Sunday, the WR called Steve Sarkisian an offensive mastermind. He then went on to talk about how he was excited to be a part of the Longhorns offense in 2024.

"I like the whole package that comes with it. Great quarterback, they have a great offensive line. I feel like it was a great spot for me to come to."

Bond also went on to talk about how it was a lucrative offer to play with Texas QB Quinn Ewers. He said that the thought of catching passes from Ewers was enticing and an attraction for his commitment decision.

"One-hundred percent. He's a great big-time pocket passer quarterback. He's a top pick in the draft next year. I'm also going to be a top pick. It's going to be a good duo."

