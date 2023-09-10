Alabama Wide Receiver Isaiah Bond emerged as one of the most significant prospects in the class of 2022. He quickly established himself as a game-changer and impressed one and all with his speed.

Bond's remarkable speed is evident in his impressive 3.92-second 40-yard dash time. This makes Bond an actual breakaway threat. His high school career at Buford left quite a lasting impression.

Isaiah Bond's Game Smarts in Addition to His Speed

Bond's game is elite-level since his speed is a game-changer on the field. The opposing defenses struggle to keep up with the wide receiver. He excels in running polished nine routes, making long-distance touchdowns.

Bond possesses exceptional acceleration skills when running routes. Additionally, his evasive maneuvers deserve appreciation, considering the nascent stage of his career. According to Cooper Petagna from 247Sports, the 19-year-old is a promising prospect, primed for higher honors.

Bond's Induction at Alabama Football

Bond is one of the most intriguing parts of the Alabama football team currently. He first saw collegiate action against Utah State. He finished with 2 catches for 23 yards in that game.

Bond attracted standing offers from both Georgia and Florida. However, he chose to commit to Alabama on Dec. 7, 2021.

His form has seen consistent improvement since then, as reflected by his stats. His record of 17 catches for 220 yards last season was one of the sparks for the Alabama Crimson Tides.

Bond is expected to be a key player for Alabama this season, and has been widely discussed in the build-up to the Week 2.

