Zachariah Branch 40 time: How fast is the USC wide receiver?

Zachariah Branch has had one of the most prominent starts of his journey in college football. His swift speed, agility and precision were on point for the USC Trojans in their season-opening 56-28 victory over San Jose State on Saturday.

The freshman got off to a fast start, with two touchdowns, including a 96-yard kickoff return for a score, and 232 all-purpose yards.

How fast is Zachariah Branch?

Zachariah Branch once clocked a 4.38-second 40-dash time

The 18-year-old wide receiver has been drawing attention with his excellent sprint times since committing to play for the University of Southern California in December.

After his splendid performance in the season opener, Zachariah Branch was questioned about his speed. He said that he clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash in the Under Armour camp in his senior year. Multiple 40-yard attempts suggest he can clock a 4.40-second 40-dash time.

Zachariah Branch's player profile

Zachariah Branch posted a 96-yard kickoff return TD against San Jose State.

Branch stands at 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighs 170 pounds. He was rated as the best wide receiver prospect in the 2023 graduating class. Branch moves with an astonishing amount of quickness. His time of 10.33 seconds for the 100-meter sprint ranks him among the nation's top athletes.

Even more amazing is the fact that he ran the 40 yards in an outstanding 4.4 seconds.

Branch's ascent to football prominence is grounded in family heritage. His great-uncle, Cliff Branch, an NFL icon and former Raiders wide receiver, was renowned for his lightning speed.

Other than his love for football, Zachariah is a diverse individual. He has a keen interest in music, plays the piano and enjoys strategic challenges like chess.

Where is Zachariah Branch from?

Zachariah Branch

Zachariah Branch comes from a family that has always placed a high value on sports and physical activity. Since they were children, he and his elder brother Zion have been developing their athletic abilities. The Branch family, who hail from the Bay Area, moved to the Las Vegas Valley when Zachariah and Zion were young children.

Their father, Shéva, was crucial to their development as athletes. He gave his boys the direction and training they needed to succeed in sports as a speed, strength and agility coach and former college football player.

When Branch switched from flag football to tackle football at an early age, his route to football success became clear. His quickness and agility quickly distinguished him and put him on the path to a career in football.

Zachariah Branch visited USC and Texas A&M before signing a letter of intent with the Trojans.

It's exciting to see him pair with 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who is trying to win the famous trophy back-to-back.

Let us know if you feel the Branch-Williams duo could take the 2023 college football season by storm.

