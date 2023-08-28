Zachariah Branch on imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after stellar USC debut: "I've been waiting 2 months for the opportunity"

Freshman receiver Zachariah Branch made an electric debut for the USC Trojans on Saturday night, playing alongside defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Branch mesmerized fans with his dash and two touchdowns in the 56-28 win over the San Jose State Spartans, marking the perfect time to pull out the renowned 'Siuuu' celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is a global sports icon and one of the greatest ever to play soccer. The Portuguese legend's celebrations have always been the center of attention for the fans. However, his Siuuu celebration, in particular, has intensely impacted athletes from around the globe, as they imitate Ronaldo's high-flying move after winning or scoring.

Zachariah Branch also pulled off a Siuuu-like celebration after scoring a touchdown against the Spartans. Check it out below:

One reporter asked the new USC WR his thoughts on his Cristiano Ronaldo-esque celebration after his impressive debut:

"Zacharia, we saw you pull out the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after you scored. I know it's a different sport, but why were you inspired to pull that off?"

Branch replied:

"I got into the game "FIFA" and I had scored a goal one time, and I just did the celebration, and I was like, 'That's pretty cool.' I've been playing that for like two months, and I was waiting for the opportunity to come. And I was like, 'When I go like this, I'm raging to the crowd. So, I did it.'"

Caleb Williams and Zachariah Branch power USC to victory in the season's first game

USC football recorded a memorable Week 0 victory against San Jose State. Caleb Williams, in his return year after the Heisman season, passed for 278 yards and bagged four touchdowns. Another notable performance was that of freshman Zachariah Branch.

His impactful 96-yard kickoff return and a 25-yard reception for a touchdown filled the fans with excitement. Playing its second season under coach Lincoln Riley, USC showcased an impressive offensive line that overshadowed its defensive flaws.

Speaking about Branch, Lincoln Riley said:

"I thought he did a good job not trying to do too much, which guys in their first game sometimes will do. I thought his patience, especially on the return, you saw a lot of patience there which was key."

Zachariah Branch's impact on USC's opener was welcomed with open arms. However, it also opens a floodgate of expectations for the freshman coming out of Las Vegas's Bishop Gorman High School.

Branch also competed in track and field during his time in high school. He was Nevada Southern 5A Regional Champion in 100 meters, 200 meters and long jump. Branch signed his letter of intent with the USC Trojans in 2022, following his brother, Zion Branch, who plays as safety for the Trojans.