Who is Quinn Ewers' girlfriend? Meeting Hannah Wade

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is dating Hannah Wade. Although the beginning of their love story is unknown, they have been dating for a long time. Wade recently came into the spotlight following a public appearance with her boyfriend. The couple has neither accepted nor denied the rumors going around them.

Ewers and Wade attended Caroll High School in Southlake, Texas, together. The school is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Ewers was an All-American at Carroll High, leading the Dragons to a runner-up finish in the Class 6A Division I state championship game. He was projected to be the top recruit in the 2022 class, but reclassified to enter college early.

Ewers played in one game for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2021 and then transferred to the University of Texas in 2022. He played in and started 10 games with the Longhorns and was the honorable mention Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year last season.

Let’s dig more into their lives.

Who is Hannah Wade? What is she currently doing?

Hannah Wade was part of the Carroll High School Dragons cheerleading squad during the 2020-2021 school year.

Wade is a social bird and has been active on her social media handles. Her Twitter handle has 649 followers, and she often posts pictures of herself with her friends, her practice session and fun times. On Instagram, Wade has around 7,000 followers. Her bio reads “dallas tx,” however, she keeps her social media accounts private.

On Quinn Ewers’ Instagram, Hannah has not debuted although they do follow each other. Ewers' Instagram posts are focused on his professional life.

Welcome to the 2020-2021 Dragon Cheer Varsity Team, Hannah Wade! Hannah is an upcoming Sr. and a 4th yr cheerleader. Her fav thing about cheer is yelling on the sidelines w/ her besties. Hannah ❤️ pizza and watching 👀 Vampire Diaries!

Apart from Wade being a cheerleader, there is no further information about her past. However, it seems like she is a year younger than Ewers.

Ewers appears to have a bright future.

