Quinn Ewers received a sweet love note from girlfriend Madelyne Barnes on their first anniversary. Barnes took to Instagram to share a heartfelt letter on the occasion, saying that she cannot wait for more such milestones. She also affirmed her love for the Texas Longhorns quarterback.

Ewers will be returning for another season with the Longhorns, despite being eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. He led his team to the college football playoffs, where they lost to the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl. Before he began preparations for another go at the national title, a personal milestone with his girlfriend was waiting for him.

Here is what the Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend Madelyne Barnes had to say in her heartfelt letter as the couple celebrated one year together.

“HAPPY ONE YEAR! The best year of my life and I can't wait for more. Love you lots,” Barnes wrote in her Instagram story, tagging the Longhorns star.

Ewers reshared the message on his social media with an adorable reaction of his own. He affirmed his love for his lady in a short but sweet message.

“Love ya Mady,” Ewers wrote in response.

The couple started dating last year and have been quite active in providing snippets of the love life to the fans. Barnes recently shared some adorable snaps with her boyfriend from their short getaway after the college football season ended.

The $1.9 million NIL-valued Ewers had a great year and would love to build up on it, both on and off the gridiron.

Quinn Ewers’ 2023 college football season in numbers

Quinn Ewers had a great year with the Longhorns, guiding the team to a Big 12 championship title. The team finished the regular season with just one defeat and an 11-1 overall record. That set them up for the conference championship game against Oklahoma State, which Ewers and Co. won with ease. That gave the Longhorns the third spot in the playoffs rankings and a place in the college football playoffs.

The QB threw for 3,479 passing yards and scored 22 passing touchdowns for the team. Just six of his 394 pass attempts could be picked off by opposing defenses. But such stellar performances in the year couldn't get the Longhorns past the Huskies in the playoff semi-final, so the season ended for the team after the Sugar Bowl. Ewers decided against declaring for the draft, fully fixated on winning a national title in Austin.

