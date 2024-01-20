$1,700,000 NIL-valued Quinn Ewers welcomes former Alabama TE Amari Niblack days after Nick Saban’s sudden retirement

$1.7 million NIL sensation Quinn Ewers extended a warm welcome to former Alabama TE Amari Niblack, who recently committed to the Longhorns. Niblack, a standout tight end, shared his decision via social media, using a graphic of donning the iconic Longhorn uniform.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers eagerly embraced the news, reposting Niblack's commitment on his Instagram story.

Screenshot via Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Niblack, a versatile 6-foot-3, 233-pound athlete, emerged as a playmaking force for the Crimson Tide in 2023, contributing 20 catches for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

The transfer adds to Alabama's woes post-Nick Saban's sudden retirement, with players utilizing the extended transfer window to explore new opportunities.

Niblack's shift to Texas aligns with the broader trend as another Alabama offensive asset, Isaiah Bond, also chose to play under Sarkisian's guidance at UT.

Also read: "Nick Saban knew Quinn was coming back and decided to retire!": Quinn Ewers' 2024 announcement triggers wild reactions from Texas fans

Latest Texas WR Isaiah Bond praises Quinn Ewers

Incoming Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond is praising his soon-to-be teammate, Quinn Ewers. In a conversation with ESPN's Pete Thamel, Bond said:

“He’s a great big-time pocket passer quarterback. He’s a top pick in the draft next year. I’m also going to be a top pick. It’s going to be a good duo.”

Bond, who decided to leave the Alabama Crimson Tide after Nick Saban's departure, sees his move to Texas as strategic.

“Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company. My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I’m putting myself in a position to increase that and have better draft stock.”

A former four-star prospect, the 19-year-old was recruited by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian during high school. During his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Bond impressed Nick Saban with 65 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns.

Ewers, the top-ranked prospect in the 2021 class, transferred to Texas after redshirting his freshman season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. With stats of 5,656 yards, 37 touchdowns, and a 64.3% completion rate over the past two seasons, Ewers is poised to lead the Longhorns' offense in the 2024 campaign.

Also read: $322,000 NIL-valued Isaiah Bond's Texas commitment as part of 'business decision' riles up CFB fans: "Saban retiring has been worse for Bama"