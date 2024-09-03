PHOTO: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off “work fashion” look paired with $19,400 Hermes bag

Loreal Sarkisian is back on the fashion scene with her latest reel on Instagram. Steve Sarkisian's wife has immersed herself in fashion, often collaborating with high-end luxury brands like Balmain-Paris and Givenchy.

The wife of the Texas Longhorns football coach showed off her “work fashion” look in the reel. In the video, Loreal struts confidently in a chic and professional ensemble, perfect for a day in the office or for meetings.

She wore a black top and overcoat, paired with multi-colored pants that looked sophisticated yet stylish, reflecting her fashion-forward philosophy of work attire.

Her choice of accessories stands out in the reel, particularly the luxurious Hermes bag she carries. This bag, valued at $19,400, adds a touch of elegance and affluence to the overall look, underlining her taste for high-end fashion. The post was captioned:

"•| Leave a mark they can’t erase in either space nor time.|•"

Loreal's impeccable style shows her ability to blend practicality with luxury in her everyday wardrobe. The first lady of Texas football was one of the most radiant presences at the Darell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium last season owing to her stylish gameday outfits.

Loreal Sarkisian talks fashion amid keeping up with hefty Texas schedule

Steve Sarkisian's fashion-forward wife shared some of her top style tips while juggling a hectic schedule. Known for her sharp sense of style, the former track star turned wardrobe stylist took to social media to answer a fan's question about the best fashion advice she ever received.

"The best fashion advice I ever got is from my mom: Wear what enhances you," Loreal said. "What looks good on me might not look good on you. I've built my wardrobe and style around that because I want to look good for me. I mean, we got so many layers to that."

Balancing fashion and the demanding life of being married to a college football coach isn't easy, but Loreal manages it gracefully. In a 2023 interview, she discussed her husband's intense schedule, saying:

"I totally get his lifestyle, the intensity of it all. There can’t be two coaches in a relationship." [00:45]

A regular fixture at Texas Longhorns games, Loreal is often spotted cheering from the sidelines, slaying with her latest outfits.

