PHOTO: USC QB Miller Moss shares compilation of scenic snaps from vacation in Barcelona

The USC Trojans QB, Miller Moss, is enjoying his off-season to the full extent. After participating in the Trojans’ spring practice on April 20, he has been enjoying his time while also preparing to fight to secure the QB battle against Jake Jenson and Jayden Maiava.

Moss uploaded a compilation of colorful pictures from his vacation in Barcelona. He was seen posing with his friends, enjoying local delicacies and posing in front of historical monument.

Image Credit: Miller Moss’ Instagram Story

Apart from taking European tours, Moss is also enjoying the diss track feud between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar. He sided with Drake after the Canadian rapper released “The Heart Part 6” in response to Lamar’s fourth diss track, “Not Like Us.”

While Miller enjoys his cool down time, he will have to focus on other areas like polishing and bettering the Trojans defense.

Miller Moss struggled to stand out in the USC spring game

With former USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams off to his NFL journey as the No. 1 overall draft pick of this year, the reigns were transferred to Miller Moss. It was anticipated that Moss would end the spring practice on a high note, thus silencing any chatter about the Trojans replacing Williams.

Moss collected two interceptions on April 20, which was not something that the USC defense wanted. The spring game's exhibition showed evidence for HC Lincoln Riley to consider when discussing his defensive reconstruction.

Even though the defense spotted 24 points, they impressively generated four turnovers and consistently outperformed the team’s offense throughout the scrimmage.

The defensive unit barely relied on the head start, concealing only 28 points from the second- and third-team reserves. Despite the defense’s below-average performance, they won 43-28.

