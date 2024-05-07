“Crown him it's over” - USC QB Miller Moss sides with Drake amid diss track feud with Kendrick Lamar

The USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss gave his verdict on the Kendrick Lamar vs Drake rap beef saga that has taken over the internet over the past few days.

Drake uploaded a post on his Instagram announcing the release of his latest track, "The Heart Part 6," with the caption:

"The Heart Part 6 out now And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address."

Moss reposted Drake's story with the caption:

"Crown him it's over."

Drake's latest diss track, "The Heart Part 6," comes in response to Kendrick Lamar's fourth diss track, "Not Like Us." In the nearly six-minute song, Drake addresses various topics, including Lamar's previous allegations and accusations.

One aspect of the track is Drake's response to Lamar's lyrics about grooming and pedophilia, with Drake firing back at the allegations with his pointed remarks.

Miller Moss impressed with USC Trojans' first look

USC's running back lineup got a facelift this offseason with the addition of Jo‘Quavious ‘Woody’ Marks and Bryan Jackson. After the spring game, quarterback Miller Moss couldn't help but laud the newcomers.

"Woody is obviously a veteran guy that’s that’s played a ton," Moss said. "He has come in and really hit the ground running and he has a ton of knowledge in terms of pass protection, which is obviously really important when it comes to playing this offense.”

The Trojans QB also praised Jackson.

"Bryan Jackson has been one of the most impressive freshmen. ... We love the two guys that we have in the room in [A’Marion Peterson] and [Quinten Joyner] but it’s great new additions there as well," Moss said.

Head coach Lincoln Riley remained optimistic, focusing on the team's overall progress. With the season opener against LSU, USC's revamped running back corps is ready to make a statement when the 2024 CFB season begins.

