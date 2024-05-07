“I don’t like what Drake dropped last night” — Cam’ron and Ma$e weigh in on The Heart Part 6, saying Kendrick Lamar is winning the battle

In the latest episode of their podcast, It Is What It Is, aired on May 6, rappers Cam'ron and Ma$e shifted their previous stance in the ongoing rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The duo delved deep into the recent exchange of diss tracks, marking a wide turn in their views following the release of several new songs over the weekend. Among these, Drake's The Heart Part 6 stood out, but not for reasons the Canadian native might have hoped for.

"Right now, man, I'm gonna be honest... Kendrick, I don't like what Drake dropped last night, because... It wasn't bad, but I don't like the way it ended," said Cam'ron.

During the podcast, he shifted the tide of the rap battle towards Kendrick Lamar. Their commentary was sparked by their dissatisfaction with how the Canadian rapper chose to conclude his latest track, hinting at a potential withdrawal from the ongoing lyrical skirmish.

Cam’ron and Ma$e side with Kendrick in his feud with Drake

Following the explosive releases from both artists, Cam'ron and Ma$e dramatically shifted from their initial reactions. Initially, they had sensed Drake was in the lead, especially after the release of Euphoria. However, the rapid succession of tracks over the weekend, including Kendrick Lamar's Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us, considerably altered their perspectives.

"You shouldn't have ended it like that," said Cam'ron about The Heart Part 6.

He suggested that the Canadian rapper signaled a weary retreat from the battle. This sentiment was echoed in the podcast episode where Cam'ron expressed his disappointment, saying that an artist cannot simply choose to end a battle at their convenience. He spoke about the need for continuity and effort in such lyrical confrontations and feuds.

Ma$e concurred with Cam'ron’s assessment. He praised Kendrick's strategic escalation in the battle, particularly underlining Not Like Us as a track that showed an example of what Kendrick needed to do sooner.

"It seemed like whatever he started out doing, he picked up the speed and really did what he was supposed to do," Ma$e said.

He spoke about the recognition of Kendrick's adaptability and strategic insight in effectively escalating his responses.

The club scene also played a major role in shaping their views. While discussing the reception of both artists' tracks, Cam'ron noted that Kendrick's Not Like Us received substantial playtime in clubs, boosting its impact compared to The Heart Part 6.

A timeline of the feud and what happened till now

The rap feud between the two artists has escalated dramatically throughout 2024. In March, Kendrick Lamar made a bold entrance into the feud with his appearance on Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That, released on March 22.

Lamar took the opportunity to directly challenge Drake, asserting his dominance in the rap scene with lines that dismissed the notion of a "big three" in rap. This was a direct counter to J. Cole's reference to himself, Drake, and Lamar as the "big three" in Drake's track from the previous year.

Drake swiftly responded in mid-April with two tracks on April 19: Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle. In Push Ups, the Canadian rapper addressed not only Lamar but also other artists, including Rick Ross and The Weeknd, critiquing Lamar’s collaborations and his stance in the industry.

Taylor Made Freestyle controversially included AI impersonations of Snoop Dogg and Tupac, which led to legal issues and the track’s removal from streaming services after Tupac's estate raised objections.

Kendrick responded with Euphoria on April 30, labeling the Canadian rapper a "pathetic master manipulator" and "habitual liar." This track directly referenced Drake's controversial Taylor Made Freestyle, suggesting a deep disapproval of his methods and message.

On May 3, the feud intensified with two back-to-back releases. Kendrick's 6:16 in LA accused Drake's OVO team of betrayal and painted him as a "fake bully." Hours later, the Toronto-born artist released Family Matters, where he not only addressed Lamar but also made serious allegations about Lamar's personal life, marking a major escalation in the personal nature of their battle.

Continuing the rapid-fire exchange, Lamar released Meet the Grahams minutes after Family Matters, which included severe allegations against Drake and his close associates. The track Not Like Us, released the next day on May 4, further delved into allegations against him, with Lamar intensifying his critique of the opponent's character and personal associations.

On May 5, the Toronto native responded with The Heart Part 6, referencing Lamar’s own track series. This track was particularly somber, addressing Lamar's accusations and turning the narrative towards his past confessions in his music, suggesting a projection of personal trauma.