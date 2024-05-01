Did Drake buy Tupac Shakur's ring? Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria alludes to most valuable hip-hop artifact ever auctioned

In a monumental acquisition reverberating across the music industry, Grammy-winning artist Drake secured the legendary ring once worn by the iconic Tupac Shakur. This historic purchase occurred in July 2023 during an exclusive auction at Sotheby's.

This iconic purchase resurfaced and sparked curiosity with Kendrick Lamar's latest track, Euphoria, released on April 30, 2024, on his YouTube channel. In his track, he included cryptic references suggesting the possession of one of the most valuable hip-hop artifacts ever auctioned by Drake.

He rapped—

"Somebody had told me that you got a ring, on God, I'm ready to double the wage. I'd rather do that than let a Canadian n***a make Pac turn in his grave."

The legendary Tupac Shakur owned the crowned-shaped ring, known by his stage names 2Pac and Makaveli. 2Pac was regarded as rap music's most incredible and versatile artist and wore it during his last public appearance. He died in 1996.

Kendrick Lamar drops clues on hip-hop's treasure, Drake secures Tupac's ring

The lyrics of Euphoria have sparked intense curiosity among fans and industry insiders, with many interpreting them as allusions to the historic purchase.

In a 2023 report by Pitch Fork, the purchaser of the 2Pac's ring has been identified as Drake, the Canadian rapper. The reports suggest that the rapper paid $1,016,000 at Sotheby's auction for the artifact by the late rapper. As per reports, the ring was expected to sell for at least $200,000, but the rapper paid three times more for the most valuable piece.

The ring, believed to have belonged to the late rap legend Tupac Shakur, holds significant cultural and historical value within the hip-hop community. Reportedly, the legendary rapper Tupac wore it at the MTV Video Music Awards in early September 1996 and designed it himself.

In addition to this, the ring holds significance due to its creative design, as 2Pac's grandmother told Sotheby that Tupac modeled his design after the crowns of the medieval kings of Europe in "an act of self-coronation."

As per Sotheby, it has gold, diamonds, and ruby engraved in a crown shape; the sides are set with round diamonds and cabochon rubies. 2Pac's iconic ring has a gross weight of approximately 16 DWTs, diamonds weighing approximately 5.00 carats, and 14-karat yellow gold.

The acquisition comes into the spotlight again as Kendrick Lamar's diss track Euphoria alludes to the significance of this artifact in the track. Lamar jabbed at Drake by hinting at his purchase of 2Pac's ring. He suggested someone had informed him about the possession, and he was ready to double the wage.

The ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Kendrick Lamar had made multiple other digs at Drake, including the use of AI, as Drake had previously been accused of using ghostwriters for his tracks.

He rapped—

"Am I battlin' ghost or AI? N***a feelin' like Joel Osteen. Funny, he was in a film called "AI". And my sixth sense tellin' me to off him I'm a blick niggas all in they coffin."

Another dig was made, where Lamar suggested that he has now learned from mistakes and is better from yesterday—

"The very first time I shot me a Drac', the homie had told me to aim it this way. I didn't point down enough. Today, I show you I learned from those mistakes." He rapped.

The pair had been in a beef for a decade now. The initial feud started in 2013 when Kendrick Lamar released a verse segment in Big Sean, an American Rapper, single "Control" and called himself the 2Pac's offspring and the King of rap—

"I'm Makaveli's offspring, I'm the King of New York. King of the Coast; one hand, I juggle 'em both. The juggernaut's all in your jugular, you take me for jokes. Live in the basement, church pews, and funeral faces."

In response, the Diamonds artist released a diss track, The Language, taking a dig at the Grammy Award winner. He alluded that Lumar was claiming all this to get a reaction —

"F**k any nigga that's talkin' that shit just to get a reaction," he rapped.

Till the present day, the feud has not rested in bed. In March 2024, Lumar jabbed at Darke in Like That, and the acclaimed rapper fired back with two diss tracks, Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle. So far, the latest diss from Lamar appears to be Euphoria.