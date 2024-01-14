PHOTOS: $3.2 million NIL-valued Caleb Williams spends romantic evening with GF Valery Orellana as ex-USC QB kicks offseason in style

Caleb Williams is keeping everyone in suspense about the future of his career, in the same way he keeps everyone in suspense about his girlfriend Valery Orellana. Yet again, he shared a picture of a romantic date without showing her face.

Williams had a tougher season than last year with the USC Trojans despite being the favorite to go into the playoffs. The 2022 Heisman winner couldn't live up to the expectations and faltered in 2023, leaving his dream of a national title unfulfilled.

As the world waits for the next steps in his career, he used that time to spend a romantic evening with his girlfriend.

Here are the snippets from the USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams’ date with girlfriend Valery Orellana.

In one of the photos, Orellana stood with her back towards the camera. The other photo captured the scenic view of the date. This isn't the first time that the $3.2 million NIL-valued QB has shared a photo with his girlfriend without showing her face. Recently, he faced a lot of online flak for just that. But that hasn't changed the QB’s habits one bit.

The couple started dating around October 2020. And mostly, Valery is visible in the photos shared by the QB. But recently, the face has just gone missing a little bit. Valery is also a sports enthusiast and played hockey in high school. She has been there through the ups and downs of the Heisman Trophy winner’s career so far.

Will Caleb Williams declare for the NFL Draft?

The general consensus has been that Caleb Williams will end up declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. He has achieved a lot at the college football level and is projected to go as high as the first overall this year. But he might still want to come back to try and win a national title, the one thing that has eluded him so far.

The quarterback has one year of eligibility left at the college level and is yet to officially declare his intentions either way. Some fans would like to see him one more time in Trojans' colors, especially since the 2023 season did not go as expected. Others, however, want him to take a step up while his draft stock remains high. So which way will Caleb Williams choose?

