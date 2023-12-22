PHOTOS: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shares snippets from an extravagant weekend in NYC ft. Knox Kiffin

Lane Kiffin might be plotting strategies for the Ole Miss Rebels for the next season but his daughter Landry Kiffin is out exploring New York City.

She took to social media to showcase her extravagant trip to the Big Apple. The photos also featured her brother and potential future football star Knox Kiffin.

The Rebels missed out on any silverware this season after Alabama pipped them for the division title. Head coach Kiffin has already started recruiting players to improve the performance of the team for next year. Meanwhile, Landry and Knox were chilling out in New York City.

Here are the photos uploaded by the Ole Miss Rebels HC Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin from her trip to NYC.

“In NYC,” Landry wrote in the caption.

Landry is a social media influencer in her own right with more than 15,000 followers on Instagram. She is also active on TikTok, where her father also makes an occasional appearance.

Landry has amassed more than 55,000 followers on TikTok also. A video of the Rebels HC checking his pulse when his daughter spent over $700 on a shopping spree went viral on Landry’s account.

Her younger brother, Knox, also seen in the pictures from NYC, is a budding football player who recently visited the Oregon Ducks facilities. He also plots his moves for a future college football career.

Lane Kiffin recruiting for 2024

The Rebels are already working on plugging the holes in the team that missed out on the playoffs this season. Lane Kiffin and Co. have landed several of their targets in the transfer portal with defense being their number one priority at the moment.

Among the additions, defensive end Princely Umanmielen has joined from the Florida Gators, while Tyler Baron has come in from the Tennessee Volunteers. The Rebels are currently ranked third in the transfer portal ranking, behind the Colorado Buffaloes and the LSU Tigers.

Kiffin recently reacted to a report about the recruitment spree by the Rebels on social media. He channeled his inner Nick Saban and alluded to the Alabama Crimson Tide HC’s rat poison remark. Maybe he wants everyone to be focused on the upcoming Peach Bowl clash with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

