The 2023 season marks the 129th overall season for Alabama Crimson Tide and the 17th with Nick Saban at the helm. This is the 154th season of NCAA Division I college football, set to begin on August 26, 2023.

Ahead of the season, Ken Griffey Jr. graced the Alabama football team with his presence. Griffey is a former professional baseball outfielder who played for 22 years in the MLB. He is also an esteemed member of the Baseball Hall of Fame and a thirteen-time All-Star.

Ken Griffey Jr. delivered an energizing pep talk for the Crimson Tide's rising stars.

Alabama football thanked the MLB star for his gracious presence with the following:

"Thank you, MLB Legend Ken Griffey Jr. for spending some time with the team today."

Alabama Crimson Tide camps have welcomed an impressive line of speakers recently. Names like Pete Rose, Doc Rivers- the NB championship-winning coach, CL Shepherd- a former NFL player, and Michael Strahan, the NFL Hall of Famer, have guided the Crimson Tide during their fall camp.

Nick Saban's Legendary Coaching Path

Nick Saban has displayed unwavering dedication toward Alabama Crimson Tide. It is common knowledge that his strategic approach includes inviting guests to foster enthusiasm among the rising stars.

Saban is one of the most legendary figures in college football history. Beginning his career at Kent State in 1973, he enjoyed successful times with Michigan State Spartans and LSU Tigers in the past. This helped him forge his way into Alabama Crimson Tide, where he has coached for 17 years now.

With a remarkable coaching record of 285-69-1, Saban ranks 16th in total wins in college football history. He has secured seven national championships, including the historic 2020 title.

The 2023 season is just around the corner, and Saban appears to be leaving no stone unturned to secure good results.