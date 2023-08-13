In a lighthearted exchange, a curious fan asked Nick Saban about the relative difficulty of coaching at Alabama versus his experience acting in "The Blind Side." Saban, known for his wit, responded with an amusing story.

As reported by SEC Country, Saban shared a humorous tale from his time filming the movie. Despite serving as the head coach of the LSU Tigers when Michael Oher was making his college decision, Saban playfully revealed that he refused to wear the colors of his former team during the movie's filming.

Nick Saban's Declination at 'The Blind Side' sets

The Blind Side: Saban's brief acting career

In a unique twist during the production of the 2009 film "The Blind Side," Nick was approached to re-enact his encounter with Michael Oher. The idea was to re-enact the recruiting process. It's worth noting that, at the time of the film's shooting, Saban held the position of head coach at the University of Alabama. However, the timeline depicted in the movie was Saban's time with LSU.

Nick revealed that he merely considered his role in the movie an acting assignment. But as we know of him, Nick Saban is fond of calling the shots as he did at the movie sets.

“I did no acting in The Blind Side. It was not considered acting. They gave me a script, the director gave me a script. I didn’t want to be in the movie because I was the coach here (Alabama), and I was the coach at LSU in the movie so I thought the fans here would all get mad at me if I was the LSU coach in a movie," he said.

"So I refused and Fred Smith, who was a pretty powerful guy with FedEx and all that, produced the movie and talked me into doing it."

The illustrious record of most national championships as a college football coach belongs to Nick Saban. He led the Alabama Crimson Tide to six national championships throughout his extensive coaching career. He clinched his first title with LSU in 2003.

