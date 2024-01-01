PHOTOS: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman gets engaged to longtime GF Jayda - “Thank you lord”

Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jayda Coleman, who herself plays on the Sooners’ women’s softball team.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony on Instagram Sunday, Bowman expressed his gratitude with a heartfelt, "Thank you, Lord." He captioned the post:

“The Bowman’s ✨”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Enjoying the offseason, Billy Bowman starts a new chapter of love and commitment.

Billy Bowman Jr. commits to Oklahoma

Last month, in a move that brought relief to the Sooner Nation, junior safety Billy Bowman committed to return to the University of Oklahoma for another year.

With speculations over players exploring transfer options, bowl games, coaching changes and potential NFL draft selections, Bowman's decision provided stability to a fan base eager for positive news.

The 20-year-old hails from Denton, Texas, and was initially recruited as the No. 40 overall prospect in the 2021 class. Although, he grabbed early opportunities at the Oklahoma Sooners and swiftly made an impact as a true freshman.

Starting seven of the 11 games in his debut season, he notched 22 tackles, one fumble, two pass deflections and 1.5 tackles for loss. Despite coaching transitions, Bowman continued to thrive under first-year coach Brent Venables, showcasing his adaptability to a new defensive scheme and staff.

Bowman will enter his third season with the Sooners and his second under Venables. The junior safety tripled his tackle count in the 2022-2023 season, amassing 60 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, five pass deflections and two tackles for loss.

Also read: What is the salary of OU coach Brent Venables?

Bowman's commitment to staying with the team signals that he feels positive about success with the Sooners. Making his way onto the Preseason Award Watch List recognition, Bowman's return adds strength to the Sooner defense.