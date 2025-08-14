PIC: Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders turns heads in custom dress honoring son Shilo Sanders with bold jersey tribute

Coach Prime’s son, Shilo Sanders, made his preseason debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. He is competing for a place on the final 53-man roster and made the most of his opportunity.Shilo did well, playing 37 snaps with the Bucs’ defense. He allowed no receptions, recorded one tackle and pressured the quarterback on a strong blitz. Tampa Bay won 27-9.His mother, Pilar, who was present at the game, also showed her support on Thursday by wearing a custom red maxi dress with Shilo’s name, jersey number 28 and his graphics on it. This was evident in the picture she shared with Shilo and uploaded on her Instagram story.@pilarsanders' Instagram storyAfter the game on Saturday, Shilo thanked his mom for coming to see him play after she attended his brother Shedeur Sanders’ debut at Cleveland, as seen in a video recorded by Pilar, who gave him a hug after receiving it.&quot;Shout out to my mom for coming,” Shilo said in the clip. “She went all the way to North Carolina for Shedeur's game. Then she came to my game. So, you have my jersey. This is for you.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPilar uploaded the video to her Instagram, writing:“WOW! ❤️ @shilosanders first NFL GAME JERSEY! So Grateful, Speechless and deeply touched realizing how connected he is! We never had a conversation about this, so for him to do this all on his own is 💣💥🤯🤯 - moms you understand! 🥲🥲🥲🥲❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE HIM SOOOO MUCH!!!”ESPN’s Jenna Laine had asked Shilo Sanders if he thought about giving the jersey to his dad. He responded:&quot;He didn't want it. He's a Hall of Famer. He expects 30 times more. I'm gonna give it to my mom though.&quot;Deion Sanders and Pilar got married in 1999 and had three kids together, Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi, before splitting in 2015.Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles on Shilo Sanders performanceShilo Sanders is competing with Kaevon Merriweather, J.J. Roberts and Christian Izien for a spot, and after his showing on Saturday, it seems like he’s in the good graces of his coach Todd Bowles.“Shilo played tough. I thought he went in and did a heck of a job,&quot; Bowles said. &quot;He had some good tackles inside and he had a pressure on the quarterback, as well. He did some good coverage things. He did a good job when he was in there.”Shilo Sanders has two more games and a joint practice to prove his worth, first against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, then against the Buffalo Bills.