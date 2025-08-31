PIC: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin shares wholesome snap with reconciled wife Layla after electric win against Georgia Tech

The Lane Kiffin-led Ole Miss Rebels kicked off their 2025 football season at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against Georgia State with a strong performance. The Rebels won 63-7 against the Panthers, and Lane Kiffin wasn't the only one to celebrate his team's victory.

Kiffin's now-reconciled wife, Layla, was with the Ole Miss coach for the season opener. After the game, the 50-year-old coach shared a wholesome photo with his better half, with a beautiful note that read:

"1-0!!! Find someone that looks at you like this. 🤣"

Image Credit: @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

The two were married from 2004 to 2016, when they finalized their divorce. The decision was mutual, but the couple continued to co-parent their three children, Landry, 20, who attends Ole Miss, Presley, 18, who plays volleyball at USC, and Knox, 16, who plays football for his high school.

It seems the two have reconciled as Layla and Lane Kiffin are often seen spending time together. They also share romantic snaps of their hangout sessions on their social media.

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss start the college football season in style

This new year started with QB Austin Simmons showcasing a dominant defense despite significant roster changes before the season.

The Ole Miss defense returned without 10 of its top 12 players from the previous 10-3 season. Simmons led the Rebels to an immediate scoring drive on his first series, a three-play, 65-yard TD drive to tight end Dae'Quan Wright.

After the game, Lane Kiffin reviewed the performance of the team. He said:

"I thought our guys did a really good job today. I don't take for granted these types of games. You know, maybe sometimes some people do, and fans especially, and understand that that team, which is much improved player-wise from what they added in the portal, beat Vanderbilt last year."

Austin Simmons finished the first quarter, completing 5-of-7 passes for 102 yards, one TD and two interceptions. By halftime, he had completed 14 of 19 passes for 228 yards, one TD and two INTs.

