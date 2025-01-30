Pic: Street outside Ohio State's stadium renamed to honor Ryan Day & team's historic championship title

Ohio State is celebrating its national championship by renaming a street outside Ohio Stadium as "Champions Way." The new street sign was unveiled Wednesday, with the Buckeyes' official X/Twitter account posting:

"Good morning from Champions Way," along with the photo.

The sign was presented by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, who also gifted the university a key to the city.

Located at the intersection of Champions Way and W Lane Ave, this marks the latest in a series of celebratory street renamings near the school's campus. The intersection of Lane Avenue and High Street was named "Champions Lane" 22 years ago, while "The Undisputed Way" was introduced a decade later.

Ohio State President Ted Carter made it clear the Buckeyes have no plans to stop winning. "We are not done," he said, hinting at more championship-driven changes in the future.

Sunday's celebration at Ohio Stadium drew 30,000 fans, featuring speeches from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Mayor Ginther, President Carter, coach Ryan Day and team captains. Championship trophies were also on display, adding to the historic moment.

Ohio State makes history with unstoppable championship run

The Buckeyes claimed the 2024 national championship by becoming the first team to win four playoff games in a single postseason. They powered past five top-10 opponents, including top-ranked Oregon in the Rose Bowl, Texas in the Cotton Bowl and Notre Dame in the title game, securing their place in history as the first to win both the four-team and 12-team playoff formats.

Ohio State dominated the playoff from start to finish, trailing for only six minutes and five seconds across 240 minutes of play. Every victory came by double digits, silencing critics after a regular-season loss to Michigan. Ryan Day called it "the best run in college football history" and praised the team’s resilience, saying they "left no doubt" by season’s end.

The postgame celebration on Jan. 20 took an unexpected turn when a golf cart carrying Day and his players crashed into a wall. The Buckeyes’ golf team responded with humor, releasing a video on Tuesday featuring coach Jay Moseley giving a lesson on proper golf cart driving.

Nonetheless, with another title secured, the Buckeyes have cemented their legacy—one street sign at a time.

