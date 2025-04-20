Pic: USC HC Lincoln Riley shares a heartwarming snap with family in coordinated outfits on Easter

As USC coach Lincoln Riley works to get his team back on track after losing 25 players to the transfer portal, he also found time to wind down with his family following the fourth week of spring practice.

On Sunday, Riley shared an Easter photo on X, where he was alongside his wife, Caitlin Buckley, and their daughters, Sloan and Stella. They wore coordinated outfits as they wished everyone a happy holiday.

“Happy Easter!” Riley tweeted.

Riley and Buckley, who met while attending Texas Tech, have been married since 2007. The family often supports the Trojans during their games.

While the Riley family enjoys Easter, the program continues to reshape itself by bringing in several recruits. USC has added players on both sides of the ball, including defensive players Jamaal Jarrett and Keeshawn Silver, as well as offensive lineman DJ Wingfield.

Lincoln Riley on offensive guard DJ Wingfield

DJ Wingfield joined the Trojans at the right time, as starters Emmanuel Pregnon and Mason Murphy left via the transfer portal.

After Saturday’s practice, Lincoln Riley had high praise for Wingfield.

“He's really impressive, really impressive, really good player," Ri;ey said to reporters. "Honestly, he's probably — we obviously thought enough of him to sign him — he's probably a little bit better than I thought he was and I thought he was pretty good. So he's done very well. Incredibly professional in his approach.

"He's one of those guys that you plug him in there and, even in the beginning of spring, it looks like he's been with us forever. If you came in here and watched us, you wouldn't know that he's just getting going with us and our system. So yeah, he's done a really nice job. ... He's a smart player, he gives us position flex, certainly has a bright future."

Wingfield is from Southern California and went to Redondo Union High School. He played two years each at El Camino College and New Mexico. Last season, Wingfield started 12 games at right guard for Purdue, taking part in 674 plays. He also has experience at right tackle, starting nine games while he was with the Lobos in 2023.

