  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Pic: USC HC Lincoln Riley shares a heartwarming snap with family in coordinated outfits on Easter

Pic: USC HC Lincoln Riley shares a heartwarming snap with family in coordinated outfits on Easter

By Garima
Modified Apr 20, 2025 19:18 GMT
NCAA Football: Las Vegas Bowl-Texas A&amp;M at Southern California - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Las Vegas Bowl-Texas A&M at Southern California (image credit: IMAGN)

As USC coach Lincoln Riley works to get his team back on track after losing 25 players to the transfer portal, he also found time to wind down with his family following the fourth week of spring practice.

Ad

On Sunday, Riley shared an Easter photo on X, where he was alongside his wife, Caitlin Buckley, and their daughters, Sloan and Stella. They wore coordinated outfits as they wished everyone a happy holiday.

“Happy Easter!” Riley tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Riley and Buckley, who met while attending Texas Tech, have been married since 2007. The family often supports the Trojans during their games.

While the Riley family enjoys Easter, the program continues to reshape itself by bringing in several recruits. USC has added players on both sides of the ball, including defensive players Jamaal Jarrett and Keeshawn Silver, as well as offensive lineman DJ Wingfield.

Lincoln Riley on offensive guard DJ Wingfield

DJ Wingfield joined the Trojans at the right time, as starters Emmanuel Pregnon and Mason Murphy left via the transfer portal.

Ad

After Saturday’s practice, Lincoln Riley had high praise for Wingfield.

“He's really impressive, really impressive, really good player," Ri;ey said to reporters. "Honestly, he's probably — we obviously thought enough of him to sign him — he's probably a little bit better than I thought he was and I thought he was pretty good. So he's done very well. Incredibly professional in his approach.
Ad
"He's one of those guys that you plug him in there and, even in the beginning of spring, it looks like he's been with us forever. If you came in here and watched us, you wouldn't know that he's just getting going with us and our system. So yeah, he's done a really nice job. ... He's a smart player, he gives us position flex, certainly has a bright future."

Wingfield is from Southern California and went to Redondo Union High School. He played two years each at El Camino College and New Mexico. Last season, Wingfield started 12 games at right guard for Purdue, taking part in 674 plays. He also has experience at right tackle, starting nine games while he was with the Lobos in 2023.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications