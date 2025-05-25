PICS: $60M worth Deion Sanders shows off his massive sneaker collection

Colorado coach Deion Sanders showed off part of his incredible sneaker collection on Instagram. On Sunday, he shared a photo featuring eleven Nike sneakers arranged in a circle around a graphic of his nickname, “Prime.”

Some of the shoes in the photos were different versions of the Nike Air DT Max ‘96, one of Sanders’ most famous sneakers. First released in 1996, the DT Max ‘96 is still considered one of the most iconic pieces from his Nike line.

In 2024, Sanders (whose net worth is estimated at $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth) and Nike brought the shoe back, starting with the return of the original Black and Varsity Maize colorway. Since then, Nike has released even more colorways of the DT Max ‘96, including special versions for Colorado (home and away).

There is also the upcoming return of his first signature show, the Air Diamond Turf, in a new “Cowboys” version, coming out on Halloween 2025. The “Ravens” version is expected to be released on Friday.

Deion Sanders’ upcoming Nike shoes

Fans are getting a special release tied to Deion Sanders' time with the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. The Nike Air Diamond Turf “Cowboys” colorway is expected to release on Oct. 31, according to @KicksFinders. The shoes will be priced at $150 in adult sizes. The same goes for the “Ravens” colorway.

These releases are part of Nike’s effort to introduce Sanders’ story to a new generation of fans through retro shoes. So far, colorways inspired by his time with the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers have dropped.

While images haven’t been released yet, the “Cowboys” version is expected to feature a White, College Navy and Metallic Silver color scheme, matching the team’s classic uniforms. This will be paired with Baltimore’s colors for the “Ravens” version.

The Nike Air Diamond Turf was first released in 1993 and was Deion Sanders’ first signature shoe. It was designed to handle the demands of both football and baseball, mirroring Sanders’ two-sport career.

At the time, he had just moved from the Falcons to the 49ers and hadn’t yet played for the Cowboys and the Ravens. So this new colorway brings things full circle.

