Pics: Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian and Texas players catch eyeballs for their sharp outfits as Longhorns arrive to take on UTEP

The Texas Longhorns made a classy entrance on Saturday for their Week 3 matchup against UTEP at home. Suiting up before game time is a growing team tradition that is apparently meant to build team confidence and culture.Along with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, the players walked into the arena wearing suits reflecting their individual styles. The tradition became more consistent during the Longhorns’ successful 2021 season, inspired by pregame fashion of NBA and NFL players.Quarterback Arch Manning wore a sharp blue suit paired with a white shirt and dotted tie. Sarkisian, meanwhile, kept it classic in a cream tweed jacket and golden-orange tie, holding up the Texas horns hand sign as he walked. Other players also brought their own swagger and confident demeanour as they walked in. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTexas came into this game with a 1-1 record, having bounced back from a Week 1 loss to Ohio State with a win over San Jose State in Week 2. The Longhorns are heavy favorites against UTEP.Steve Sarkisian confident in Arch Manning’s abilityArch Manning showed both promise and areas for improvement in Texas’ Week 2 win over San Jose State. The quarterback threw for 295 yards with one passing touchdown, one rushing score and one interception. His accuracy on mid-range throws was excellent, but there were still moments where his timing felt off.Steve Sarkisian shared his thoughts on Manning’s development on Thursday.&quot;I think Arch is very comfortable under center in his mechanics,” Sarkisian said. “Here's a guy who's been studying the quarterback position his whole life. I'm sure watching his uncles and mimicking those things in the backyard when he was a kid made it a little more comfortable for him.”Sarkisian also talked about the value of Manning playing under center, especially for the play-action pass game. When Arch turns his back to defense during his dropback, it creates a brief moment of confusion for defenders. That hesitation, Sarkisian explained, gives the offensive line a better chance to create space and gives the running back more time to set up the play.Also Read: &quot;He's playing like a pedestrian QB&quot;: Paul Finebaum unleashes blunt Arch Manning assesment despite Texas' big win over SJSUWatch: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian looks dashing as he dons all-white ensemble ahead of San Jose State clash&quot;Quite frankly disgusting&quot;: Paul Finebaum takes sly dig at Steve Sarkisian for 'inappropriate' comments on Arch Manning injury