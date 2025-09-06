WATCH: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian looks dashing as he dons all-white ensemble ahead of San Jose State clash

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are well into the college football season and will face the San Jose State Spartans on Sept. 6. Despite starting off the season on a tough note, the Longhorns are heavily favored to win the game.Before the kick off, Sarkisian was seen at the Texas stadium, wearing an-all white suit, paired with the iconic burnt orange colored tie. The coach's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, is a celebrity stylist and often dresses her husband for college games. It is highly likely that the former track and field star helped her husband get dressed for the Week 2 game as well. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe San Jose State Spartans played against Central Michigan in Week 1. Even though they had a strong star, the team could not stop Central Michigan's ground game. Steve Sarkisian talked about Atch Manning's performance against Ohio State ahead of the San Jose State gameThe Texas Longhorns QB, Arch Manning, had a challenging game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, partly due to his increased snaps under center and the strength of the rivals' defense. Steve Sarkisian believes that Manning's preference for playing under center will become a core part of the offense moving forward. &quot;I think Arch has a natural feel under center. When you can get under center, the run game hits a little bit differently. You get the running back 7.5 yards behind the quarterback, you can run a little bit more down hill.&quot;&quot;I think that in turn helps your play action pass game. I don't think that was a one off for Ohio State. I think that's going to be part of our offense moving forward throughout the season.&quot;Arch Manning has been taking more snaps under center, which helps the run game since the running back lines up deeper and can hit the hole faster. It also makes play-action fakes more convincing, though it may have led to a few off-target throws while Manning adjusts. By contrast, the shotgun formation gives QBs a clearer view of passing lanes, but Manning has been using it less often this season. It will be interesting to see how Steve Sarkisian's QB performs in the Week 2 game.