"Arch has a natural feel under center": Steve Sarkisian defends QB Arch Manning's pocket presence before SJSU faceoff

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Sep 04, 2025 19:13 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning did not have the best game over the weekend when Texas lost to Ohio State. However, the team is already looking forward to this weekend's game, their home opener against the San Jose State Spartans.

On Thursday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media about Manning's performance against the Buckeyes, where he made one key observation.

"I think Arch has a natural feel under center. When you can get under center, the run game hits a little bit differently. You get the running back 7.5 yards behind the quarterback, you can run a little bit more down hill.
also-read-trending Trending
"I think that in turn helps your play action pass game. I don't think that was a one off for Ohio State. I think that's going to be part of our offense moving forward throughout the season."
There are numerous advantages for a quarterback to line up under center (directly behind the center). These include having an increased time in the pocket and, as Sarkisian noted, an increased effectiveness of the play-action pass game.

This is because quarterbacks can easily hide the ball when running play action, preventing the defense from knowing what kind of play is happening until it may be too late.

The alternative is the more common shotgun position, where the quarterback stands with some distance behind the center. The shotgun formation also gives quarterbacks a better view of potential passing lanes.

With Manning playing more snaps under center rather than in the shotgun position, this could explain why some of his passes were overthrown and underthrown. Obviously, the immense strength and abilities of the Ohio State defense played a very key role in his average performance.

According to Sarkisian, fans are going to see Manning play under center a lot more this season. This weekend's game against San Jose State (a significantly weaker team) will be a chance for Texas to refine its new look offense.

Steve Sarkisian on the Texas run game vs Ohio State

As well as talking about the quarterback, Steve Sarkisian also spoke about how the run game fared against the Buckeyes.

"We weren’t bringing our feet the way I would have liked, and we were kind of falling off blocks. Where we felt like we were going to have runs for 8, 10, 12 yards, we were getting three, four, and five yards. We’ve got to finish a little better.”
The combined effort of Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter and Arch Manning resulted in 166 yards and no touchdowns. Thanks to the Buckeyes defense, this was severely limited, with 4.5 yards on average gained per play.

We should see a massive improvement in the run game against San Jose State this weekend.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

